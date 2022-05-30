Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in St. Cloud-area criminal cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases covered in the St. Cloud Times.

Deja Angelica Ranzy, 24, of St. Paul pleaded guilty May 17 to one gross misdemeanor count of harassment, reasonable fear of substantial bodily harm. Ranzy is scheduled to be sentenced June 28. One felony count of threats of violence, one felony count of first-degree damage to property, one misdemeanor count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving were dismissed. In other cases, one felony count of first-degree damage to property, one gross misdemeanor count of endangering a child and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving were dismissed. Ranzy pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order. Judge Laura Moehrle presided on all cases.

Gaige Marcus Barrett, also known as Gaige Clark Barrett, 21, of Minneapolis pleaded guilty May 19 to one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 13. One felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13 was dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Tanner John Thill, 24, of Waite Park was sentenced May 19 to one year in jail, with 362 days stayed for two years, for one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality. Thill was credited for three days served and will be on probation for two years. Judge Andrew Pearson presided.

Timothy Herbert Hightower, also known as Timothy Herman Hightower, 32, of St. Cloud was sentenced May 19 to one year and six months in prison on each of three felony counts of violating a no-contact order. The sentences will be served concurrently. He was credited for 70 days served on each count. One felony count of violating a no-contact order was dismissed. In another case, one felony count of threats of violence, one felony count of domestic assault and two felony counts of violating a no-contact order were dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Immanuel Rowran Chuol, also known as Immanul Rewran Chuol or Immanuel Rewran Chuol, 21, of St. Cloud was sentenced May 19 to two years and eight months in prison, stayed for five years, and 204 days in jail for one felony count of second-degree burglary. He was credited for 204 days served and will be on probation for five years. In another case, Chuol was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, stayed for five years, and 204 days in jail for one felony count of second-degree burglary. He was credited for 204 days served and will be on probation for five years. Judge Andrew Pearson presided.

