Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in St. Cloud-area criminal cases

Sarah Jean Ruedy, 34, of St. Cloud, was sentenced June 14 to four years in prison, stayed for five years, and a staggered sentence of one year in jail to be served as work release, for one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide, schedule one or two controlled substance. Ruedy will be on probation for five years. One misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order was dismissed. In another case, one misdemeanor count of domestic assault was dismissed. Judge Andrew Pearson presided on both cases.

Stacie Michelle Condos, 40, of St. Cloud, was sentenced June 14 to nine years and six months in prison, stayed for five years, and 73 days in jail for one felony count of first-degree drugs sale. Condos was credited for 73 days served and will be on probation for five years. One felony count of first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime was dismissed. Judge Andrew Pearson presided.

Marcus Linton Chappell, 32, of St. Cloud, was sentenced June 14 to five years in prison, stayed for five years, and five days in jail for one felony count of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. Chappell was credited for five days served and will be on probation for five years. Judge Andrew Pearson presided.

David Henry Delk, 36, of St. Cloud, was sentenced June 15 to four years and three months in prison for one felony count of second-degree drugs sale. Delk was credited for 20 days served. In another case, Delk was sentenced to four years and three months in prison, with a conditional release after a confinement of five years, for one felony count of DWI. Delk was credited for five days served. The cases will be served concurrently. One felony count of refusing to submit to a chemical test and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation were dismissed. Judge Andrew Pearson presided on both cases.

Antwon Deon Johnson, 26, of Watertown, Wisconsin, was sentenced June 16 to 90 days in jail, stayed 58 days for two years, for one misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Johnson was credited for 32 days served and will be on probation for two years. One felony count of third-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Main Abdullahi Muse, 26, of St. Cloud, was sentenced June 16 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to 87 days in jail and credited for 87 days served. Muse will be on probation for five years. Judge William Cashman presided.

Ryne Daniel Gohl, 28, of Fergus Falls, pleaded guilty June 13 to one felony count of receiving or possessing stolen property. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 4. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

Alisa Marie Nelson, 54, of Grove City, was sentenced June 15 to one year and 11 months in prison, stayed for five years, and 30 days in jail for one felony count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Nelson was credited for one day served and may do 80 hours of community service work instead of 29 days in jail. She will be on probation for five years. Two felony counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult were dismissed.

In another case, three felony counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult were dismissed. Judge Robert Raupp presided on both cases.

Andrew Dean Hanenburg, 35, of Foley, was sentenced June 15 to one year in jail, stayed 355 days for two years, for one gross misdemeanor count of interference with an emergency call. Hanenburg was credited for 10 days served and will be on probation for two years. Two felony counts of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

