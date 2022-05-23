Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in St. Cloud-area criminal cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases covered in the St. Cloud Times.

Oscar Lee Haywood, Jr., 34, of Waite Park, pleaded guilty May 9 to one felony count of threats of violence and one gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 22. Judge Sarah Hennesy presided.

Michael Alen Thunborg, 37, of St. Cloud, was sentenced May 9 to two years in prison, stayed for five years, and 387 days in jail for one felony count of fifth-degree drugs. He was credited for 387 days served and will be on probation for five years. One felony count of fifth-degree drugs and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation were dismissed. Judge Kris Davick-Halfen presided.

In another case, Thunborg was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison, stayed five years, and 387 days in jail for one felony count of fifth-degree drugs. He was credited for 387 days served and will be on probation for five years. One gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation was dismissed.

In another case, Thunborg was sentenced to five years in prison, stayed five years, and 300 days in jail for one felony count of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. He was credited for 300 days served and will be on probation for five years. He was also sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, stayed five years, and 300 days in jail for one felony count of fourth-degree drugs. He was credited for 300 days served and will be on probation for five years. Judge Kris Davick-Halfen presided on all cases.

Abdiweli Ahmed Bare, 21, of St. Cloud, was sentenced May 9 to 90 days in jail, stayed 56 days for two years, for one misdemeanor count of DWI. He will be on probation for two years. One felony count of theft was dismissed. Judge Kris Davick-Halfen presided.

In another case, Bare was sentenced to a stay of imposition for one felony count of threats of violence. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. He will be on probation for five years. One misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault was dismissed.

John William Beuning, 43, of St. Cloud was sentenced May 9 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of domestic assault. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. Beuning was sentenced to 26 days in jail and was credited for 26 days served. He will be on probation for five years. Judge Sarah Hennesy presided.

Amanda Marie Williams, 41, of Rochester, was sentenced May 10 to nine years and nine months in prison, stayed 15 years, and 150 days in jail for one felony count of promoting prostitution of an individual. Williams was credited for 71 days served and will be on probation for 15 years. One felony count of receiving profits from prostitution was dismissed. Judge William Cashman presided.

James Richard Scholtes, also known as James Richard Jochum, 36, of St. Cloud, was sentenced May 10 to five years and five months in prison for one felony count of first-degree burglary, assault on person and two years and three months in prison for one felony count of threats of violence. The counts will be served concurrently and Scholtes was credited for 278 days served. Judge Nathaniel Welte presided.

Mariano Antonio Cocchiarella, 22, of Big Lake, was sentenced May 11 to three years in prison, stayed 15 years, and 180 days in jail for one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was credited for 99 days served and will be on probation for 15 years. One felony count of prostitution, hiring or agreeing to hire a 13 to 15 year old was dismissed. Judge Kris Davick-Halfen presided.

William Dane Langford, 25, of St. Cloud, was sentenced May 13 to a statutory stay of adjudication for one felony count of fifth-degree controlled substance crime. With a stay of adjudication, a felony conviction will not be entered on his record if Langford successfully completes probation. He was sentenced to 104 days in jail and credited for 104 days served. He will be on probation for five years. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

