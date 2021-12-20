Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in local cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases previously reported in the St. Cloud Times.

Ibrahim Sahana Abdi, 23, of Waite Park was sentenced Nov. 23 to one year and six months in prison, stayed for five years, and 146 days in jail for one felony count of third-degree robbery. He was given credit for 146 days served. He will be on probation for five years. In another case, Abdi was sentenced to 90 days in jail for one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault. Abdi was given credit for 90 days served. Judge Nathanial Welte presided.

Gerald Frank Ciesco, 51, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Nov. 24 to 11 years and eight months to prison for one felony count of first-degree drugs. He was given credit for 421 days served. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Abdirahim Derege Kebede, 19, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Nov. 24 to one year and nine months in prison, stayed for five years, and 18 days in jail for one felony count of second-degree assault. He was given credit for 18 days served. He will be on probation for five years. In another case, he was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, stayed for five years, for one count of felony fifth-degree drugs. Judge Sarah Hennesy presided.

Abdirahin Omar Ali, 23, of St. Cloud, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Ali was given credit for 409 days served and will be on conditional release for 10 years after his time is served and will need to register as a predatory offender. Judge Kris Davick-Halfen presided.

