Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in St. Cloud-area criminal cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases covered in the St. Cloud Times.

Matthew Thomas Holt, 18, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty June 8 to one felony count of second-degree drugs sale to a person under 18. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 25. Judge William Cashman presided.

Orpheus Odel Hicks, Sr., 54, of St. Cloud, was sentenced June 8 to three years and two months in prison for one felony count of third-degree drugs. Hicks was credited for 390 days served. One felony count of fifth-degree drugs was dismissed. In another case, one felony count of second-degree drugs was dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided on both cases.

Kimberly Mickelle Rutherford, 36, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty April 7 to one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault. She is scheduled to be sentenced June 30. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Jimmy Alan Renner, 44, of Royalton, was sentenced June 15 to one year in jail, stayed 173 days for two years, for one gross misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. He was credited for 192 days served and will be on probation for two years. One felony count of first-degree burglary was dismissed. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

James Richard Scholtes, 37, of St. Cloud, was sentenced June 8 to two years and six months in prison for one felony count of domestic assault. He was credited for 309 days served. One felony count of first-degree burglary, one felony count of domestic assault and one gross misdemeanor count of interference with an emergency call were dismissed. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

Marvin Gene Motten, 53, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to one felony count of third-degree drugs. Judge Brianne Buccicone presided. A warrant was issued June 7.

