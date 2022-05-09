Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in St. Cloud-area criminal cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases covered in the St. Cloud Times.

Timothy Allen Newkirk, 47, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. One felony count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 26.

More: St. Cloud man accused of choking woman twice

Main Abdullahi Muse, 26, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty Jan. 14 to one felony count of third-degree burglary. Judge William Cashman presided.

More: Men accused of assaulting man while stealing cash.

Victor Siafa Kamara, 27, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty April 25 to one felony count of threats of violence. He is scheduled to sentenced July 6. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

More: Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in local cases

Joshua De'Aundre Le'Ke Hardy, 27, of Minneapolis, was sentenced April 25 to two years and two months in prison for one felony count of domestic assault. He was credited for 77 days served. One felony count of domestic assault, one gross misdemeanor count of third-degree criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a collision with an unattended vehicle were dismissed. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

More: Man accused of punching a woman unconscious

Tinika Tijeana Crockett, 26, of Apple Valley, was sentenced April 27 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of second-degree assault. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and credited for one day served. 30 days may be served as electronic home monitoring and 30 days may be vacated by agent recommendation if Crockett complies with probation. The remaining 29 days may be served as 232 hours of community service work. Crockett will be on probation for five years. One felony count of third-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault were dismissed. Judge Kris Davick-Halfen presided.

Story continues

More: Apple Valley woman accused of attacking man, woman with a knife

Ryan Thomas Berry, 28, of St. Cloud, was sentenced April 27 to one year and six months in prison, stayed five years, and 25 days in jail for one felony count of domestic assault. He was credited for 25 days served and will be on probation for five years. One felony count of violating a domestic abuse order for protection and one felony count of domestic assault were dismissed.

In another case, Berry was sentenced to two years in prison, stayed five years, and three days in jail for one felony count of violating a no contact order. He was credited for three days served. Judge Andrew Pearson presided.

More: Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in Central Minnesota criminal cases

Rachael Lynn Schuneman, 31, of Shakopee, was sentenced April 27 to seven years and one month in prison for one felony count of second-degree drugs. Schuneman was credited for 239 days served. One felony count of first-degree drugs, one felony count of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and one felony count of first-degree drugs sale were dismissed. The sentencing will be served concurrently with a September felony conviction of second-degree drugs. At her September sentencing, Schuneman was sentenced to seven years and one month in prison and was credited for 63 days served. A felony count of third-degree drugs was dismissed and Judge Laura Moehrle presided on both cases.

More: Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in local cases

Kenneth Lashawun Cook, Jr., 19, of St. Cloud, was sentenced April 27 to five years in prison for one felony count of second-degree firearm assault. He was credited for 273 days served. One felony count of second-degree firearm assault and one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm or ammo were dismissed.

In another case, Cook was sentenced to five years in prison for one felony count of second-degree firearm assault and five years in prison for one felony count of second-degree firearm assault to be served concurrently. He was credited for 273 days served on each count. The second count will be served concurrently with the first case. Two felony counts of second-degree firearm assault and one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm or ammo were dismissed. Judge Andrew Pearson presided.

More: Man suspected in south St. Cloud shootings charged with five felonies

Lee Everett Stephens, Jr., 22, of South St. Paul, was sentenced April 27 to 42 days in jail for one felony count of third-degree assault. He was credited for 42 days served and will be on probation for five years. Two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order were dismissed.

In another case, Stephens was sentenced to 90 days in jail, stayed 47 days for two years, for one misdemeanor count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order each. He was credited for 43 days served and will be on probation for two years on each count which will be served concurrently. One felony count of domestic assault, one misdemeanor count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal damage to property were dismissed.

In another case, one gross misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order was dismissed. Judge Robert Raupp presided on all cases.

More: Sentences, pleas and developments in Central Minnesota criminal cases

Malique Isiah Shaqur Hanson, 25, of St. Cloud, was sentenced April 28 to three years and nine months in prison for one felony count of second-degree assault, two years and three months in prison for one felony count of threats of violence and one year in jail for one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process or arrest. He was credited for 192 days served on each count. He was also sentenced to 90 days in jail for one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree damage to property and was credited for 90 days served. All counts will be served concurrently. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

More: St. Cloud man arrested Friday for threatening police faces charges

Darvell Lenher Bell, 40, of St. Cloud, was sentenced April 28 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of domestic assault. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. He was also sentenced for one gross misdemeanor count of DWI, refusing to submit to a chemical test. For both counts, he was sentenced to six days in jail and was credited for six days served. For each count, he will be on probation for four years. One felony count of domestic assault and one gross misdemeanor count of DWI were dismissed. Judge Andrew Pearson presided.

More: St. Cloud man accused of choking woman, driving under the influence

Sebastian Dante Terres, also known as Sebastian Donte Terres, 21, of St. Joseph, was sentenced April 29 to five years and eight months in prison, stayed five years, and 65 days in jail for one felony count of first-degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery. He was credited for 65 days served and will be on probation for five years. Judge Andrew Pearson presided.

More: Courts Watch: St. Cloud man sentenced for sexually assaulting minor

Jennifer Sue Ketchum, 29, of Waite Park, was sentenced April 29 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of third-degree drugs. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. She was sentenced to 106 days in jail and credited for 106 days served. She will be on probation for five years. One felony count of fifth-degree drugs was dismissed. Judge William Cashman presided.

More: St. Joseph woman suspected of heroin possession and other crime

Jeremiah Adam Torke, 20, of Bayport, was sentenced May 5 to three years in prison for one felony count of dangerous weapon, drive-by shooting toward a person or occupied vehicle. He was credited for 562 days served. One felony count of dangerous weapon, drive-by shooting, and two felony counts of second-degree dangerous weapon assault were dismissed.

In another case, Torke was sentenced to eight years and seven months in prison for one felony count of first-degree drugs. He was credited for 562 days served and his sentence will be served concurrently with the first case. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

More: Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Sentences, pleas and other developments in St. Cloud criminal cases