Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in local cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases previously reported in the St. Cloud Times.

Ricky Allen Freitag, 59, of Rice, was sentenced Oct. 25 to three years and five months in prison, stayed for 10 years, and 365 days in jail for one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide. He will be on supervised probation for 10 years, and if he breaks terms of probation, he could spend additional time in jail. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Ahmed Khalis Al Mafreajy, 26, of Sauk Rapids, was sentenced Oct. 27 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of threats of violence. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. Mafreajy will be on probation for five years and will serve 60 days in jail. He was given credit for four days served. One felony count of second-degree assault and one misdemeanor count of negligent forearm storage were dismissed. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

Xafier Michaels, 54, of St. Augusta, was sentenced Oct. 28 to 21 days in jail for one felony count of domestic assault. One felony count of threats of violence was dismissed. He was given credit for 21 days served and will be on probation for five years. Judge Sarah Hennesy presided.

Tyler Wayne Erb, 35, of Sauk Rapids, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to one felony count of first-degree drug sales. One felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime was dismissed. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 17.

Melvin Charles Kingbird, 58, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Oct. 29 to four years and six months in prison for one felony count of second-degree assault. Kingbird was also sentenced to one year and seven months in prison for one felony count of fifth-degree drugs. He will serve the sentences concurrently. He was given credit for 155 days served. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Nickolas Jovan-Willie Jones, 21, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Nov. 2 to 365 days in jail, stayed for two years, for one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault. He will be on supervised probation for two years, and if he breaks terms of probation, he could spend that time in jail. He was given credit for six days served. One felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and an additional gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge William Cashman presided.

Ricky Lee Terpstra, 39, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Nov. 2 to seven years and six months in prison, stayed for 25 years, for one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He will be on supervised probation for 25 years, and if he breaks terms of probation, he could spend that time in jail. Two additional felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed. Judge Matthew Engelking presided.

Deshun Tyrell Nathan, 22, of Sauk Rapids, pleaded guilty Nov. 3 to one felony count of thrid-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 7.

Drevion Xavier Hemingway, 19, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Nov. 4 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of first-degree attempted burglary. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. Hemingway will be on supervised probation for 15 years and will serve 90 days in jail. He was given credit for 48 days served. One felony count of first-degree criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of motor vehicle tampering were dismissed. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

Keshawn Latrell Johnson, 20, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Nov. 4 to eight years and two months in jail for one felony count of first-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was given credit for 365 days served. Johnson was also sentenced to three years and three months in prison for one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and three years and nine months in prison for an additional felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

Justice Night Warrior Grant, 28, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Nov. 4 to one year and 11 months in prison for one felony count of domestic assault. He was given credit for 54 days served. An additional felony count of domestic assault was dismissed. Judge Sarah Hennesy presided.

