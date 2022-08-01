Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in St. Cloud-area criminal cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases covered in the St. Cloud Times.

Corine Angela Kirmeier, 31, of Waite Park, was sentenced July 18 to one year and one month in prison, stayed for five years, and 87 days in jail for one felony count of fifth-degree drugs. Kirmeier was credited for 87 days served and will be on probation for five years. Two gross misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree drugs were dismissed. Judge Walter Kaminsky presided.

More:Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in Central Minnesota criminal cases

Antoine Redd, 59, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty July 18 to one felony count of second-degree burglary. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 15. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

More:St. Cloud man charged with first-degree burglary, assault

Shawn Thomas Iees, 35, of St. Cloud, was sentenced July 19 to one year and 11 months in prison for one felony count of possession of burglary or theft tools. He was credited for 88 days served. One felony count of fifth-degree drugs, one gross misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name and one misdemeanor count of attempt theft were dismissed. Judge William Cashman presided.

More:Police: Man pinned under vehicle Saturday may have been involved in catalytic converter theft

Christopher Omar Murry, 34, of St. Cloud, was sentenced July 20 to two years and six months in prison for one felony count of second-degree dangerous weapon firearm assault. Murry was credited for 12 days served. One felony count of first-degree burglary, one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one gross misdemeanor count of felon in possession of a firearm or ammo were dismissed. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

More:Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in local cases

Orville Glen Axelson, Jr., 56, of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced July 20 to one year and one day in prison for one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He was credited for 73 days served. The sentence will be served consecutively with other time currently being served. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

Story continues

More:Van driver flees, then Benton deputy learns there's a warrant for his arrest

Travis Joseph Senart-Hutchins, 21, of St. Cloud, was sentenced July 20 to a stay of adjudication for one misdemeanor count of domestic assault. He will be on probation for two years. He was also sentenced to three days in jail and credited for three days served. One felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

More:St. Cloud man accused of choking woman Saturday

Donovan Gene Johnson, 25, of Sauk Rapids, was sentenced July 21 to seven years and two months in prison, stayed for 10 years, and one year in jail for one felony count of third-degree murder. He may serve his jail sentence on work release and sentencing to service as approved by the sheriff. He will be on probation for 10 years. Johnson also was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, stayed for 10 years, for one felony count of third-degree controlled substance crime. He will be on probation for 10 years. The sentences will be served concurrently. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

More:Sauk Rapids man pleads guilty to murder following 2020 overdose death

Bo Jerrold Hemmesch, 30, of Albany, was sentenced July 21 to 90 days in jail, stayed 78 days for two years, for one misdemeanor count of domestic assault. He was credited for 12 days served and will be on probation for two years. Hemmesch also was sentenced to 90 days in jail, stayed 78 days for two years, for one misdemeanor count of domestic assault. He was credited for 12 days served and will be on probation for two years. Judge Andrew Pearson presided. One felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge Matthew Engelking presided.

More:Albany man charged with choking, threatening woman

Wendell Jones, 61, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty July 21 to one felony count of threats of violence. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 15. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

More:St. Cloud man accused of threatening people with bat outside Sauk Rapids business

Kevon Marquoise Washington, 21, of St. Cloud, was sentenced July 22 to three years in prison for one felony count of second-degree dangerous weapon firearm assault. Washington was credited for 386 days served. One felony count of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon firearm was dismissed. Judge Heidi Schultz presided.

More:Suspected shooter from June 20 downtown St. Cloud shooting is in custody

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and developments in St. Cloud cases