Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in local cases

Carter Frederick Peterson, 56, of Sauk Centre, was sentenced Dec. 15 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of fifth-degree drugs. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. Peterson will be on probation for five years and was sentenced to 85 days in jail. He received credit for 85 days served and must pay restitution. A felony count of third-degree drugs sale was dismissed. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Jacob Robert Darchuk, 32, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Dec. 15 to two years and five months in prison on one felony count of violating a no contact order. Darchuk is credited for 133 days served. One felony count of fifth-degree drugs was dismissed. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Drevion Xavier Hemingway, 19, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Dec. 15 to 90 days in jail, stayed for two years, for one misdemeanor count of domestic assault. He received credit for 48 days served. He will be on probation for two years. One felony count of threats of violence was dismissed. Judge Sarah Hennesy presided.

Jennifer Rose Fretty, 39, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Dec. 15 to three years and five months in prison, stayed for 20 years, and 180 days in jail for one felony count of first-degree burglary. She was credited for three days served. She will be on probation for 20 years. One felony count of third-degree assault was dismissed. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

Corey William Planck, 49, of Star City, Ind., was sentenced Dec. 17 to four years, stayed for 10 years, in prison and three days in jail for one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide. Planck received credit for three days served. He will be on probation for 10 years. Restitution must be paid within two years of sentencing. He must complete 50 hours of community service each year for 10 years. If he doesn’t, he must make a $500 donation to Minnesotans for Safe Driving, the Casey Myers Fund for purchasing equipment for uninsured patients or another approved organization working on eliminating distracted driving. He was also sentenced to four years and 10 months, stayed for 10 years, and three days in jail, for one felony count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in the death of an unborn child. He will be on probation for 10 years. His sentences will be served concurrently. One count of misdemeanor careless driving was dismissed. Judge Nathaniel Welte presided.

Tyler Wayne Erb, 35, of Sauk Rapids, was sentenced Dec. 17 to six years and six months in prison, stayed for five months, and 18 days in jail for one felony count of first-degree drugs sale. He received credit for 18 days served. Erb will be on probation for five years and may complete community service in lieu of a fine. One felony count of first-degree conspiracy drugs was dismissed. In another case, Erb was sentenced to 365 days in jail, stayed for five years, for one gross misdemeanor count of DWI. He received credit for 18 days served. He will be on probation for five years. One felony count of fifth-degree drugs and one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation were dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Evan Grzybowski, 40, of Rice, was sentenced Dec. 17 to 90 days in jail, stayed for one year, for one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault. He received credit for three days served and will be on probation for one year. One felony count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Jason William Schwieger, 37, of Sartell, was sentenced Dec. 17 to two years in prison for one felony count of violating a no contact order. He was also sentenced to two years and three months in prison for one felony count of violating a no contact order. Schwieger was also sentenced to two years and six months in prison for a felony count of violating a no contact order, to be served concurrently with his other sentences. He received credit for 102 days served. In another case, he was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, to be served concurrently with his other case, for one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He was credited for 128 days served. In an additional case, Schwieger was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for one felony count of threats of violence and one year and three months for one felony count of threats of violence, also to be served concurrently. He was credited for 128 days served. One felony count of stalking, one felony count of theft, one felony count of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault were dismissed. In another case, Schwieger was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for one felony count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, to be served concurrently with the first case, and was credited for 128 days served. Two gross misdemeanor counts of endangering a child were dismissed. In another case, he was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for one felony count of violating a no contact order, to be served concurrently with the first case. Four felony counts of violating a no contact order were dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided on all cases. Back in October, Schwieger was given a stay of imposition for two felony counts of fleeing a police officer and two felony counts of threats of violence.

