Courts: Waynesboro juvenile used school email, laptop to access child porn

WAYNESBORO — A Waynesboro juvenile is facing a child pornography charge after allegedly using a school email and laptop to access the illegal images earlier this school year.

An affidavit to a search warrant shows that the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified the Waynesboro Police Department in September concerning possible child pornography distribution, stating a Waynesboro Public Schools email was reportedly used to create an online Tik Tok account to distribute the images, the court document said.

The images showed children between 2 and 16 years old.

A search warrant was served on the school system and the suspect was identified as a student at Kate Collins Middle School at the time. Police spoke with the assistant principal and were told the school "recently had an issue with (the juvenile) viewing child pornography on a school-issued laptop," according to the affidavit. It's not clear if the student was removed from the school following the incident.

When interviewed by police, the juvenile took responsibility but couldn't give a reason for reportedly having the child porn, the affidavit said.

The student's phone was allegedly found storing "multiple images" in Google Photos, the affidavit said. A search warrant was obtained and police seized an unspecified amount of electronic images.

Waynesboro Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Ryan Barber, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, said he could not answer questions concerning the juvenile.

The Waynesboro Police Department said the alleged activity by the juvenile took place between May 1 and Sept. 9, according to information sent by Sgt. Jamie Dunn, a police spokesperson. Dunn said detectives located images allegedly showing juveniles engaged in sex acts.

Police obtained one felony petition against the juvenile for possession of child pornography.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Courts: Waynesboro juvenile facing child porn allegations