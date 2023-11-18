Cousin and boyfriend accused of missing four-year-old’s murder

Four-year-old Chloe Darnell was last seen in September (Whitley County Sheriff’s Office)

A missing four-year-old girl is believed to have been murdered by a cousin and her boyfriend in Kentucky.

Chloe Darnell was reported missing this week after relatives claimed she was last seen alive in September, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday.

Chloe’s cousin Brittney Slaughter, who had custody of the girl, and her boyfriend Adam Hayes were arrested after a body believed to be Chloe’s was found.

Ms Slaughter, 24, and Mr Hayes, 34, have each been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

No details have been given about the discovery of the body, which will be positively identified at autopsy.

Brittney Slaughter was arrested for the murder of her cousin Chloe Darnell (Whitley County Detention Center)

Adam Hayes is also facing murder charges for the murder of his girlfriend’s cousin (Whitley County Detention Center)

Police first announced the case on Tuesday (14 November), labelling Ms Slaughter and Chloe as missing persons. Ms Slaughter was said to be driving a red Mitsubishi.

The car was located on Thursday along with Ms Slaughter “unharmed”.

Police believe they have found the body of Chloe Darnell (Whitley County Sheriff’s Department)

Mr Hayes was booked into jail that night, followed by Ms Slaughter hours later. They are slated to appear in court for arraignment on Monday and police say additional charges could follow.

Ms Slaughter is being held on $1.5m bond. Mr Hayes, who is facing additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm, marijuana possession and heroin trafficking, is being held on bond of over $1.6m.