Cousin of mother, child found shot to death in Swissvale charged with criminal homicide

The cousin of the mother and daughter found shot to death in Swissvale on Wednesday has been charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting.

According to Allegheny County police, Swissvale police were requested to help medics get into a barricaded apartment in the 7800 block of Sailor Place at around 10:13 a.m. Wednesday.

Once on scene, first responders found a woman and female child dead from gunshot wounds.

Early Saturday morning, Allegheny County police got an arrest warrant for Kareef Easington, the victims’ cousin.

Wednesday night, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the woman as 39-year-old Megan Campbell and her daughter as 7-year-old Lyla Campbell.

Easington is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and tampering with evidence in the shooting.

According to police, Easington is described as a Black male who’s 5′10″ and 180 pounds.

Detectives have information that Easington fled to Homestead initially, but he also has family in New Jersey and a connection in Jamaica.

Anyone who knows Easington’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

