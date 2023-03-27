Cousins have disagreement that led to one being shot, Atlanta police says
An argument between two cousins led to one of them being shot, Atlanta Police say.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police responded to the 1700 block of South Olympian Way in Southwest Atlanta to a person shot call. When they arrived, they learned a dispute occurred between the victims and suspect inside the home who appear to be cousins.
The victim was conscious and taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘He was a good boy:’ Mother finds son shot to death inside Gwinnett County home
Videos show Clayton County teacher watching as students fight in her classroom
Friends identify man found dead at Atlanta park as 31-year-old mechanic, new father
According to police, the suspect, Otis Barron shot his cousin as a result of the dispute and fired a shot at an additional person inside the home, but they were uninjured.
Charges are pending against Barron, police said.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: