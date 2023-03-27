Cousins have disagreement that led to one being shot, Atlanta police says

An argument between two cousins led to one of them being shot, Atlanta Police say.

Police responded to the 1700 block of South Olympian Way in Southwest Atlanta to a person shot call. When they arrived, they learned a dispute occurred between the victims and suspect inside the home who appear to be cousins.

The victim was conscious and taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the suspect, Otis Barron shot his cousin as a result of the dispute and fired a shot at an additional person inside the home, but they were uninjured.

Charges are pending against Barron, police said.

