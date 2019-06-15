Cousins thanks Warriors fans amid uncertain future

DeMarcus Cousins fueled speculation about his future Saturday with a pair of tweets that suggested he might be moving on from the Golden State Warriors.

Cousins, who is a free agent this offseason, tweeted thanks to Warriors fans and encouraged Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to stay positive despite the injuries they sustained in the NBA Finals. The Warriors lost in six games to the Toronto Raptors.

"(Heck of a) year!" Cousins tweeted. "Grateful for every moment. Love to my brothers! We overcame a lot of bs this year and fought to the very end. Didn't end the way we wanted but proud as ever how we finished this season. Got a taste of the big lights and I'm even hungrier for more!

"@KDTrey5 and @KlayThompson get healthy killas true definition of warriors! #dubnation thank you for all the support this season. You guys are amazing fans. Look forward to getting 100% healthy this summer. I'm at ya necks next season!"

The final sentence led many to interpret that Cousins will oppose the Warriors next season rather than play for them. The 28-year-old averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 games this season, which was interrupted by injuries.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters this week that he did not know whether Cousins would return. He acknowledged that other teams likely could offer more years and more money.

"I think there's a chance," Kerr said. "I would say that the hope is that frankly he can do a lot better financially than what we could offer him. But who knows. Every year is different.

"We have to figure out our own situation -- particularly with Klay and Kevin -- and how all that shakes out.

"But I could absolutely foresee a place for DeMarcus here if he wanted to come back. It's just a question of what are his goals, what is out there for him."

--Field Level Media