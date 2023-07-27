Farage account row leads Coutts Bank boss to quit

Peter Flavel said the handling of Mr Farage's case had "fallen below the bank's high standards"

The boss of Coutts, the prestigious private bank for the wealthy, has stepped down over the handling of Nigel Farage's bank account closure.

NatWest - which owns Coutts - said Peter Flavel's resignation had been mutually agreed and would be immediate.

Mr Flavel said how the bank handled Mr Farage's account had "fallen below" its "high standards of personal service".

Mr Farage said "ultimate responsibility for the dossier de-banking me for my political views" laid with Mr Flavel.

The departure of the Coutts boss comes after Dame Alison Rose, the boss of NatWest Group, resigned over the row on Wednesday.

NatWest, which is 39% owned by the taxpayer, has been under fire after Dame Alison admitted she had made a mistake in speaking about Mr Farage's relationship with Coutts.

On Thursday, Mr Flavel said it was "right that I bear ultimate responsibility for this, which is why I am stepping down".

Paul Thwaite, Dame Alison's interim replacement at the top of NatWest, said Mr Flavel's departure was "the right decision for Coutts and the wider group".

In early July, Mr Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party and a prominent Brexiteer, said that his account at private bank Coutts had been closed and that he had not been given a reason.

The BBC reported that it was closed because he no longer met the wealth threshold for Coutts, citing a source familiar with the matter.

However, Mr Farage later obtained a report from the Bank which indicated his political views were also considered.

The 40-page document flagged concerns that he was "xenophobic and racist", and also questioned the reputational risk of having Mr Farage as a client. It said that to have Mr Farage as a customer was not consistent with Coutts' "position as an inclusive organisation" given his "publicly stated views".

Story continues

The former UKIP leader said it was "only a matter of time before Peter Flavel, Coutts CEO, stood down".

"I even wrote to Mr Flavel twice before going public and didn't receive an acknowledgment," he added.

Mohammad Kamal Syed is set to take over as the boss of Coutts on an interim basis.

The fallout from Mr Farage having his bank account closed has raised questions over whether banks can terminate accounts due to a person's political beliefs.

The law states that every person in the UK has a legal right to hold a basic bank account, and that banks "must not discriminate against consumers" for a list of reasons such as sex, race, religion and also political beliefs.

The government met bank bosses on Wednesday who agreed to reforms on the closure of customer accounts.

How the Farage bank row unfolded: