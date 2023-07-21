Coutts changed terms for account closures after equality task force launched

M9J841

Coutts changed the terms under which it could close customers’ accounts to include discrimination after the head of its parent bank launched an equality task force.

The exclusive lender, owned by NatWest, changed its terms and conditions two years ago so that accounts could be closed because of racist or “discriminatory conduct” by customers.

The bank later told clients that the change had been introduced after a racial equality task force was set up by Dame Alison Rose following the murder of George Floyd in the United States in May 2020 and the subsequent rise of Black Lives Matter.

Customers were later notified of proposed changes, including to “cancelling, closing or converting an account”.

In its new guidance, the bank said: “We have updated the instances in which we can close or convert an account to include if we suspect an account is being used to abusively avoid tax, a client’s actions include racist or discriminatory conduct, or if we are exposed to action or censure by any government, regulator or law enforcement agency, including those outside the UK.”

Details of the policy emerged amid the growing row over the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank accounts.

Customers of the 330-year-old bank said they had questioned the policy on account closures when it was introduced, with a Coutts client of 30 years telling The Times they had been told decisions on closures would be made by senior management and the bank’s “diversity champion”.

“My overriding concern was: Who would be the arbiter to determine acceptable conduct?,” the client said, adding that they had been told by Coutts it had made a racial discrimination commitment to colleagues in an internal report.

“The report commitment was a laudable-one to protect staff — but it didn’t sound like they were going to pursue clients,” said the client.

Coutts has said it does not close accounts “solely on the basis of legally held political and personal views”, but Dame Alison apologised to Mr Farage on Thursday.

She said comments made about the former Ukip leader by staff at Coutts while justifying the closure of the accounts, including suggestions that he is a racist, were “deeply inappropriate” and “do not reflect the view of the bank”.

Coutts has insisted that decisions to close an account are “not taken lightly and involve a number of factors including commercial viability, reputational considerations, and legal and regulatory requirements”.

It said: “Personal views of individual colleagues play no part in our decision-making processes.”

