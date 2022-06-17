Couy Griffin sentenced to 14 days, $3,000 fine for Jan. 6 misdemeanor convictions

Jessica Onsurez, Carlsbad Current-Argus
·2 min read
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin arrives at the Federal Court House in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. Griffin is charged with illegally entering Capitol grounds the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory on Jan. 6, 2021.
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin arrives at the Federal Court House in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. Griffin is charged with illegally entering Capitol grounds the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was sentenced to 14 days in jail and fined $3,000 for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capital.

Griffin was arrested following the Jan. 6 riot and charged with two misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and for disorderly conduct.

Judge Trevor McFadden found Griffin guilty on March 22 of trespassing on the Capitol grounds, but acquitted him of disorderly conduct. Griffin chose to have a bench trial rather than present his case to a jury.

Couy Griffin found guilty, here's what it means to Otero County

McFadden also presided over Griffin's sentencing on the trespassing charge June 17 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

In addition to the 14 days - which Griffin had already served in 20 days of pre-trial detention - he will complete community service and undergo 1 year of supervised release.

During his trial earlier this year, Griffin said he did not enter the Capitol building or engage in violence that day. Rather, he maintained, he was there to lead participants in prayer.

Prosecutors in his case pointed to video of Griffin climbing over barricades and walls at the Capitol and comments Griffin made in Otero County Commission meetings before and after his arrival in D.C. as evidence Griffin intended to rile the crowds present that day.

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin arrives at the Federal Court House in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. Griffin is charged with illegally entering Capitol grounds the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory on Jan. 6, 2021.
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin arrives at the Federal Court House in Washington, Monday, March 21, 2022. Griffin is charged with illegally entering Capitol grounds the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office told the Alamogordo Daily News in March that a conviction could lead to Griffin's removal from public office.

Griffin, who was released on his own recognizances following his conviction, declined to vacate his seat. He did not, however, seek re-election to the District 2 Commission seat.

Jessica Onsurez can be reached at jonsurez@gannett.com and at @JussGREAT on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Couy Griffin sentenced to 14 days, $3K fine for Jan. 6 convictions

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan Man Convicted Of Violent Triple Homicide Confronts Victims' Family At Sentencing

    A Michigan man convicted of killing three people — including a 6-year-old child — had an outburst in court during his sentencing, prompting his victims’ loved ones to leave the courtroom. Nicholas Bahri, 39, was found guilty in April for the brutal 2020 triple homicide of a man, his fiancée and his son, according to Fox Detroit affiliate WJBK. Tukoyo Moore, 32, was found shot to death in a burning car in Detroit, while his son, Tai’Raz Moore, 6, and Moore’s fiancée, Isis Rimson, 28, were found s

  • Georgia man gets four life sentences plus 110 years for raping, molesting Macon girl

    “Breathe deeply,” a Macon judge told a just-convicted child molester who lured a girl with promises of a Victoria’s Secret modeling contract. “This will probably be the last time you breathe free air.”

  • Drunk driver who maimed South Dade principal freed from prison. She’s in trouble again

    Seven years ago, a drunk driver named Marilyn Aguilera drove onto a crowded West Miami-Dade baseball field, plowing into a popular high school principal. The crash cost him his legs. Aguilera pleaded guilty and went to prison for five years.

  • Multiple police agencies respond to large Webster crime scene

    Multiple police agencies responded to a shopping plaza in Webster, Massachusetts, Friday morning. Investigators have released few details about what brought them to the East Main Street Plaza, but businesses in the area, including Planet Fitness, are closed. WCVB's Matt Reed is en route to the scene and this page will be updated as new information is available.

  • 71-Year-Old ‘Occasional’ Churchgoer Opens Fire at Alabama Potluck Dinner, Killing Three

    WVTM/TwitterA 71-year-old Alabama man attending a church potluck dinner for elderly parishioners on Thursday evening suddenly pulled out a handgun and started firing, killing three people until a churchgoer heroically subdued him, police said Friday.The gunman, who has not been publicly identified, was an “occasional attendee” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburban community on the outskirts of Birmingham that is rated one of the safest in Alabama.“The suspect has previo

  • Video Shows Black Teen With Hands Up When Shot by Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutAn unarmed 13-year-old Black boy had his hands raised in the air when he was gunned down by a Chicago Police Department officer in May, new surveillance video obtained by The Daily Beast shows.In the video, the teen—known only by his initials A.G.—ran off the sidewalk and into the light of a gas station parking lot with his hands raised in the air before turning around to his right.It is then that the boy is shot by an officer and collapses to the cem

  • Woman Loses Custody Of Daughter To Her Alleged Rapist, Has To Pay Child Support

    Crysta Abelseth says the man, who impregnated her when she was 16, is “well connected” with the local justice system and has been threatening her.

  • 5 members of family killed in Colorado crash were returning from birthday party

    Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.

  • Tiger King 's Joe Exotic Ends Engagement After His Fiancé 'Moved On' Following His Prison Release

    "He has nothing to say [that's] bad about John Graham and wishes him well as he gets his life back," an attorney for Joe Exotic says in a statement to PEOPLE

  • Couple arrested after police find drugs, guns, ammo in north Phoenix

    Phoenix Police say after pulling over Matthew Hathaway and Rebecca Freyer near Interstate 17 and Bell Road, they served a search warrant and found large quantities of drugs, guns, and ammunition.

  • Ex-Salem gym teacher facing indecent assault charges in alleged incidents involving 10 students

    A former gym teacher at a school in Salem has been indicted on charges in connection with the alleged indecent assaults of ten female students.

  • Arrest warrant issued for man who attacked Filipino family at North Hollywood fast food drive-thru

    An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who threatened and physically attacked a Filipino family at a fast food drive-thru in North Hollywood, California. Nicholas Weber, 31, was ordered to appear in court on June 8 after he made racist remarks and physically attacked Gabriel Roque and his family at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Victory Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on May 13. Weber was reportedly taken to the hospital after the incident and was released by the police on the same night of the incident.

  • Judge orders GOP candidate Ryan Kelley to surrender his guns, over his objections

    Surrendering firearms has been a standard condition of release for defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • 'Gonna lose my gun again,' Idaho deputy said minutes after fatally shooting man in mental health crisis

    “Guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” an Idaho officer said minutes after fatally shooting a knife-wielding man whose family had called authorities for help

  • Decades-old cold case murder victims identified

    Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives said they have finally identified the bodies of two murder victims who were reported missing more than 40 years ago.

  • Inmate planned to strangle Ghislaine Maxwell in her sleep at Brooklyn jail, lawyer says

    NEW YORK — One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s fellow detainees at the Brooklyn federal lockup plotted to murder her, a defense lawyer said in a court filing Wednesday aimed at lightening Maxwell’s sentence on sex trafficking charges for procuring young women for Jeffrey Epstein. “(One) of the female inmates in Ms. Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money ...

  • 2 men shot in west Phoenix strip mall parking lot

    "After speaking to witnesses they learned one of the injured males was shot by an adult male suspect," Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said. "The victim then fired back at the suspect, however, the victim struck another uninvolved adult male."

  • Person of interest identified in Brooklyn subway train attack that injured about 2 dozen people

    Police identified Frank James, 62, with addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia, as a person of interest in Tuesday's chaotic New York City shooting.

  • Man who pepper-sprayed group of Asian men for speaking Cantonese in Brooklyn arrested

    A suspect accused of pepper-spraying three middle-aged Asian men outside a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, back in November has been arrested. Officers from the New York City Police Department Warrants Squad apprehended Isaiah Jordan inside his home on Monday without incident. Isaiah Jordan of Brooklyn was arrested for assaults of Asian victims in Brooklyn's 62nd Precinct that occurred on November 2, 2021.

  • Anti-vaccine doctor sentenced to prison for Capitol riot

    A California doctor who is a leading figure in the anti-vaccine movement was sentenced on Thursday to two months in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, where she delivered speeches to rioters during the mob's attack. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, D.C., also sentenced Dr. Simone Gold to 12 months of supervised release after her 60-day prison term and ordered her to pay a $9,500 fine. Gold, a former emergency room physician, said she deeply regrets entering the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and didn't intend to get involved in an event that was “so destructive to our nation.”