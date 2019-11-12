Some Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 66% Share Price Drop

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV) stock has had a really bad year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 66%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 31% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 11% in the last three months.

Because Covalon Technologies is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Covalon Technologies increased its revenue by 14%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 66% loss for shareholders, over the year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Covalon Technologies shareholders are down 66% for the year, but the market itself is up 10%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. If you would like to research Covalon Technologies in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

