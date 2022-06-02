A Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV) insider increased their holdings by 5.7% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Covalon Technologies Ltd.'s (CVE:COV ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Covalon Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Amir Boloor bought CA$103k worth of shares at a price of CA$2.28 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$2.08. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Amir Boloor was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Amir Boloor bought 75.60k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$2.43. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Covalon Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 39% of Covalon Technologies shares, worth about CA$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Covalon Technologies Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Covalon Technologies shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Covalon Technologies and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Covalon Technologies (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

