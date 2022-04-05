COVAX, African Union decline to buy more doses of Moderna's COVID shots

FILE PHOTO: South Africa rolls out COVID-19 vaccines to the elderly
·1 min read

(Reuters) -COVAX, the global project to share COVID-19 vaccines, and the African Union have declined options to buy additional doses of Moderna's shot, as developing nations struggle to allocate supplies.

The global alliance did not exercise the option for 166 million doses of the shot for the third quarter of 2022, as well for 166 million doses in the fourth quarter, which expired on April 1, a Moderna spokesperson said.

COVAX, which is backed by Gavi, the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, is struggling to place more than 300 million doses, Reuters reported in February.

Moderna and Gavi have agreements for up to 650 million doses of the company's vaccine to be made available to COVAX participants through 2021 and 2022.

A Gavi spokesperson, who earlier confirmed the development, said the discussions with Moderna are part of "regular decision-making process on exercising options outlined in our advance purchase agreements with manufacturers".

COVAX has picked up pace of supplies after struggling to acquire shots last year, delivering about 1.40 billion doses to 144 countries as of April 1.

As supply and donations ramped up, some poorer nations are, however, facing hurdles such as gaps in cold-chain shortage, vaccine hesitancy and a lack of funds to support distribution networks.

"We are in conversations with manufacturers ... to align with magnitude and timing of country needs," the Gavi spokesperson said.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News https://bloom.bg/3JcomQT.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Lifesaving gift': Baby with rare disease receives new heart after waiting 218 days

    After being on the waitlist for 218 days, 8-month-old Elodie Carmen Baker received a new heart at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

  • U.S. reviews LG Energy Solution batteries to ensure adequate recalls

    The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Tuesday said it is opening a review to ensure all defective batteries produced by LG Energy Solution have been recalled by automakers. The auto safety agency noted Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler-parent Stellantis, General Motors and Hyundai Motor have issued recalls since 2020 due to internal failures in high-voltage vehicle batteries that pose fire risks. NHTSA said the equipment query covers 138,324 vehicles and will communicate with LG "and other companies that might have purchased the same or similar equipment from LG, notify them of this defect in any vehicles they manufactured, and to ensure thorough safety recalls are conducted where appropriate."

  • Many Americans reluctant to discuss pot use despite legalization

    It turns out that laws can change in an instant, but worries about being stereotyped are a lot harder to shake.

  • JD Vance hits Biden on immigration in $1 million Ohio ad buy as president set to roll back Title 42

    Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance is attacking President Biden on immigration.

  • How many booster shots will you need? FDA panel to discuss Covid plans for fall

    What's next for boosters in the U.S.? An FDA advisory committee meeting on Wednesday will put together a plan for future Covid boosters.

  • Prosecution rests in attempted murder trial of ex-Olympian Michael Barisone

    Prosecutors questioned 14 witnesses and experts in their case before defense attorneys introduced their own on Monday afternoon.

  • 2023 Honda HR-V revealed, is now Civic-based and bigger

    This is our first look at the 2023 Honda HR-V in photos, and more details are coming.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Chinese authorities extended a lockdown in Shanghai to cover all of the financial centre's 26 million people on Tuesday after city-wide testing saw new COVID-19 cases surge to more than 13,000 amid growing public anger over quarantine rules. The lockdown covers the entire city after restrictions in its western districts were extended until further notice, in what has become a major test of China's zero-tolerance strategy to eliminate the novel coronavirus. At least 38,000 personnel have been deployed to Shanghai from other regions in what state media has described as the biggest nationwide medical operation since the shutdown of the city of Wuhan in early 2020 after the first known coronavirus outbreak there.

  • TVLine Items: Mitchell Joins Legacies, Dave Annable's NBC Pilot and More

    Luke Mitchell is headed back to The CW, with a godly recurring role on The Originals spinoff Legacies. The actor will make his debut in this Thursday’s episode as Ken, “a malevolent god who has returned to take down Hope, the world’s only tribrid, and reclaim his title as the world’s most powerful being,” our […]

  • German chemical industry suspends pay talks due to war in Ukraine

    Germany's chemical and pharmaceutical industry on Tuesday agreed a lump sum payment for workers and put further collective wage bargaining on hold, citing uncertainty stemming from Russia's attack on Ukraine. Instead of the usual percentage increase, drug and chemical makers agreed to pay workers 1,400 euros each ($1,534), with companies below a certain profitability threshold paying only 1,000 euro per worker, the employers group and trade union IG BCE said in separate statements. Wage talks for the 580,000 employees are due to resume in October, they added.

  • What is 'medium COVID' and is it really a thing? Health experts aren't convinced.

    Experts say 'medium COVID' may stem from people’s need to define their different experiences with the coronavirus.

  • China's foreign minister speaks with Ukrainian counterpart

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in a phone call on Monday, with Beijing again calling on talks to end the conflict in Ukraine. The call, which Beijing said was made at Ukraine's request, was the first reported high-level conversation between the countries since March 1, when Kuleba asked Beijing to use its ties with Moscow to stop Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said at the time.

  • EU starts process to cut funding to Hungary over rule of law

    The European Commission will launch proceedings to suspend support payments to Hungary for breaching the 27-nation bloc’s rule-of-law standards, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday. Von der Leyen's announcement at the European Parliament came two days after Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared victory in Sunday’s election, claiming a mandate for a fourth term. Hungary, a large recipient of EU funds, has come under increasing criticism over the past few years for veering away from democratic norms with policies such as exerting excessive control over the judiciary, stifling media freedom and denying the rights of LGBT people.

  • Russian envoy blames Ukraine for Kharkiv humanitarian disaster

    A senior Russian diplomat blamed Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday for a humanitarian catastrophe in the city of Kharkiv, accusing the Ukrainian army of blocking humanitarian corridors and alleging that a far-right militia had set up in a school. He did not provide evidence for his assertions, which were rejected by Kharkiv's mayor as "distortions". The city of about 1.5 million people situated 25 km (15 miles) from the Russian border, has been hammered by Russian air and rocket strikes since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, reducing some neighbourhoods to rubble.

  • 10 Most Profitable Biotech Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most profitable biotech companies in the world. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the biotech industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, and go directly to 5 Most Profitable Biotech Companies in the World. The biotechnology sector is estimated to grow from approximately $500 billion […]

  • I nearly died after getting sepsis and having my fingers amputated. Then my jokes about my 'shark' hand went viral on TikTok.

    After brushing off her symptoms, the mom was put in a coma for 11 days. All her fingers were amputated, but she kept her humor.

  • New COVID-19 variant XE identified: What to know and why experts say not to be alarmed

    A new COVID-19 variant has been identified in the United Kingdom, but experts say there is no cause for alarm yet. The variant, known as XE, is a combination of the original BA.1 omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2. Public health experts say that recombinant variants are very common and often crop up and disappear on their own.

  • 1 full-body exercise that's more effective than burpees for building core and leg muscle, according to a trainer

    Instead of burpees, do kettlebell swings for a full-body workout that builds muscle in your legs and core, improves stamina, and torches calories.

  • New York renews mask wearing recommendation in 5 counties as COVID cases surge 17%

    New COVID cases leaped 17% in NY last week, as 22,654 cases were reported. The spike came amid renewed call for mask wearing in some upstate areas.

  • Medicare Spends the Most on These 10 Prescription Drugs — How It Affects You

    In a recent blog post, AARP researchers claim that the prices of 75 of the 100 brand name drugs that Medicare spends the most money on were raised in January. In what may come as unsurprising economic...