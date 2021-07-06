COVAX aims to resolve Venezuela COVID-19 vaccine roadblocks after Maduro 'ultimatum'

·2 min read

CARACAS (Reuters) - The COVAX vaccine-sharing facility is aiming to overcome roadblocks to the shipment of coronavirus shots to Venezuela "as soon as possible," a spokesman for the GAVI alliance said on Tuesday.

The comments from GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance which runs COVAX with the World Health Organization, came after President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday said he was giving the COVAX system an "ultimatum" to send doses to the crisis-stricken South American country or return the money Venezuela had already paid.

Officials from the OPEC nation said in June that several payments to cover the $120 million fee have been made, but that the final four payments have been blocked by Swiss bank UBS. Maduro's allies have attributed that to U.S. sanctions aimed at ousting him from the presidency.

"We are working to resolve this matter as quickly as possible," a GAVI spokesperson said.

Washington in 2019 blacklisted Venezuela's state oil company, central bank and other government institutions, though it exempts humanitarian transactions from the sanctions.

Still, the measures have left many banks wary of processing even authorized Venezuela-related transactions.

Venezuela's COVAX payments are not subject to any sanctions, but pose compliance problems for UBS because the government has not satisfactorily spelled out to the bank exactly what the payment is for, a person familiar with the matter said, adding that UBS will execute the transaction as soon as the open questions are clarified.

Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several of the payments to COVAX were made by local Venezuelan banks on the government's behalf, Reuters reported last month.

Venezuela has received 3.5 million vaccine doses from allies Russia and China, and is also conducting trials for Cuba's Abdala vaccine.

(Reporting by Mayela Armas and Michael Shields; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Venezuela to give COVAX ultimatum to ship vaccines

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he will give the COVAX system an ultimatum this week to send the country's share of coronavirus vaccines as all pending payments had been made to the global vaccine-sharing scheme. Venezuela received word from COVAX in June that the last four payments had been blocked by UBS. Maduro said in a live appearance on state television that officials had been instructed to "give the COVAX system an ultimatum: they send us the vaccines or they give us the money back, period."

  • EU orders nearly 40 million additional J&J COVID vaccines

    European Union countries have ordered nearly 40 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, a spokesman for the EU Commission said, despite the company's supply shortfalls in the first half of the year. EU nations initially ordered 200 million doses of the J&J vaccine and under the contract could buy up to another 200 million optional shots. Some EU nations have decided to take on a first option and have ordered 36.7 million additional doses, a spokesman for the EU Commission, which coordinates the purchases, told Reuters.

  • Restriction of civic space in Venezuela is worrying, says U.N. human rights chief

    Restrictions on civic space in Venezuela remain a cause for concern, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Monday. Bachelet's office said it documented 97 incidents of "stigmatization, criminalization and threats against dissenting voices, particularly towards civil society, media and members of the opposition" from June 2020 to May 2021.

  • New Zealand records warmest-ever June as ski fields struggle

    New Zealand has recorded its warmest June since recordkeeping began, as ski fields struggle to open and experts predict shorter southern winters in the future. A range of factors led to the record, including more winds coming from the milder north rather than the Antarctic south, and unusually warm ocean temperatures, said Gregor Macara, a climate scientist at the government-owned National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research. “But the underlying trend is of increasing temperatures and overall warming,” Macara said.

  • COVAX says it's negotiating with new vaccine suppliers

    The COVAX vaccine-sharing facility expects to have 1.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines available by the end of this year, including 1.5 billion earmarked for the poorest countries, its managing director said on Tuesday. Aurelia Nguyen was addressing a meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO) as COVAX seeks to put early supply difficulties behind it. She said the GAVI vaccine alliance, which runs COVAX with the WHO, expects a "very strong increase" of vaccines available towards the fourth quarter, as supplies from new manufacturers come onstream.

  • Trump’s spokeswoman shares article that calls his election fraud claims ‘lies’

    Liz Harrington draws ridicule on Twitter for not properly reading article that explicitly criticised her boss

  • Report: Venezuela security forces continue killings, torture

    Venezuelan security forces carried out fewer extra-judicial killings in the 12 months through April, a U.N. report said Monday, but it accuses them of a continued pattern of torture or cruel treatment of individuals as well as enforced disappearances and incommunicado detentions. The report from U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights calls on the government of President Nicolas Maduro to cease the use of excessive force during demonstrations, dismantle pro-government armed civilian groups and ensure effective and independent investigations of all killings by security forces. “Accountability remains key to preventing and remedying human rights violations and strengthening the rule of law,” said the report, which covers June 1, 2020, through April 30.

  • Unending grief of COVID-19 deaths causing problems for some

    Kelly Brown's 74-year-old father got sick first with COVID-19, followed by her 71-year-old mom just two days later. Health restrictions stripped away the things that normally help people deal with death, such as bedside visits at the Wisconsin hospital where they were treated and a big funeral with hugs and tears, she said. Natalia Skritskaya, an expert on grieving, said it’s too early to say whether prolonged grieving, also known as complicated grief, will be a major complication from the pandemic — it isn’t yet over, with thousands still dying daily worldwide, including hundreds in the United States.

  • Jim Acosta Digs Up Old Trump Boast That Doesn't Sit So Well With His Latest Tax Excuses

    The former president said he didn't know about certain tax "stuff" at a Florida rally after his company was indicted for tax fraud.

  • Lawsuit: Former Missouri sheriff sexually assaulted woman, stole illegal drugs

    A woman has alleged in a civil rights lawsuit that a former northwest Missouri sheriff gave her drugs and sexually assaulted her.

  • As employers struggle to fill jobs, teens come to the rescue

    As the U.S. economy bounds back with unexpected speed from the pandemic recession and customer demand intensifies, high school-age kids are filling jobs that older workers can’t — or won’t. The trend marks a shift from the period after the 2007-2009 Great Recession, when older workers often took such jobs and teens were sometimes squeezed out.

  • New results expected in New York City's Democratic mayoral race

    Two weeks after the election to select the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, city election officials are expected to release updated results on Tuesday, with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams clinging to a slim lead. Tuesday's tabulation using the city's new ranked-choice voting system should include absentee ballots for the first time, though it is not clear how many of the approximately 125,000 ballots will have been tallied. The city's former sanitation chief, Kathryn Garcia, and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley remain in the running, thanks to ranked-choice ballots, which allowed voters to rank up to five candidates in order of preference.

  • Americans View Semiconductor Manufacturing As Vital To National Security

    The latest IBD/TIPP poll found that 66% of U.S. adults think semiconductor manufacturing is important for national security.

  • Some firms to insist customers and staff still wear face masks

    Some customers will still be asked to wear face masks even after it becomes a "personal choice" on 19 July.

  • Video shows pink dye pack exploding as robbery suspect leaves bank

    Police say robber was ‘literally caught red-handed’ after trying to make off with $2,500

  • Seth Rogen recalls the time Paul Rudd took over for his masseuse without him realizing: 'Paul did the entire rest of it'

    "He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over," Rogen tweeted about the prank his friend pulled on him.

  • Today is Day 1 for Andy Jassy as former AWS CEO moves to Amazon corner office

    Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has always liked to motivate his employees by saying every day is Day 1. Well, it is actually Day 1 for his successor Andy Jassy, who officially moves into the corner office at Amazon today. Bezos announced that he would be stepping down as CEO in February to focus on other interests including his charities Day 1 Fund and the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, the billionaire's space company and The Washington Post, the newspaper he bought in 2013.

  • Six months after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, scores of arrests still looming

    Among those who still haven’t been caught: the person who planted two pipe bombs outside the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees the night before the attack.

  • John McCain Had A Scathing Reason For Not Caring About Trump's Insults, Says Former Aide

    Grant Woods revealed why the late Arizona senator really didn’t spend time "thinking about Trump or worrying about Trump or any of that."

  • What is the best-case scenario for the Raiders this season?

    What is the best-case scenario for the Raiders this season?