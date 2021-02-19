Covax Gets Pledges; Single Dose Shows Impact: Virus Update

1 / 8

Covax Gets Pledges; Single Dose Shows Impact: Virus Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Covax, the global effort to fund vaccinations in lower-income countries, is getting a major boost as the U.S. plans to contribute as much as $4 billion while France will donate 5% of its secured supplies. The U.K. also will announce its commitment during a Group of Seven call on Friday.

The U.S. vaccine supply is poised to double in the coming weeks and months, according to an analysis by Bloomberg. Winter storms across the country continue to slow the inoculation drive.

A single dose of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine significantly reduced symptoms in the first four weeks after injection, according to an analysis. Brazil became the third country in the world to breach 10 million cases.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases exceed 110.2 million; deaths pass 2.4 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 193 million shots given worldwideA U.S. vaccine surge is coming, with millions of doses promisedCathay crew face 49-day work cycle on new quarantine rulesSingapore opens bubble for business travelers at Changi airportWhy delaying the second Covid shot is messy: QuickTake

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.

Houston Resuming Vaccinations as Crisis Ebbs (9:07 a.m. HK)

Houston plans to resume virus vaccinations and testing on Friday for the first time since an unprecedented winter storm and power outages paralyzed Texas for the better part of a week.

Harris County Public Health will undertake a “modified” schedule of shots and tests on Friday and return to normal, full operations on Monday, according to a statement. The fourth-largest U.S. city is still contending with the aftermath of days-long blackouts, road closures and water-service disruptions stemming from a freak winter storm that began last weekend.

NZ Reports Seventh Case Linked to Outbreak (9:04 a.m. HK)

New Zealand has one new case in the community, raising the number of infections in an outbreak in south Auckland to seven, the Ministry of Health said in emailed statement. The new case is a household contact of three other people who tested positive earlier in the week.

Singapore Opens Bubble for Business Travelers (8:20 a.m. HK)

Singapore has started taking applications for a program that will allow people to enter the island for business and official purposes without having to quarantine for 14 days. The catch? They’ll have to stay in a bubble-like facility near Changi Airport, and can’t leave.

The first visitors under the so-called Connect@Changi program are expected to arrive next month, Alan Thompson, joint head of strategic development at Temasek International, said Thursday. Temasek Holdings Pte, Singapore’s state investment firm, is supporting the initiative.

U.K. Plans to Donate Surplus Vaccines (7:55 a.m. HK)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Friday that the U.K. will donate surplus coronavirus vaccines to developing countries to boost the global battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “majority” of any future U.K. surplus coronavirus vaccines will be shared with the World Health Organization-backed Covax program, Johnson’s office said late Thursday in a statement. That’s on top of the 548 million pounds ($766 million) the country has already donated to the program, which is aimed at supplying some of the world’s poorest nations with inoculations.

Johnson on Friday will host a video call among the leaders of the Group of Seven nations, during which he’ll encourage them to increase their Covax funding, according to the statement.

Single Pfizer Shot Reduced Illness in Health Workers (7:35 a.m. HK)

A single dose of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE significantly reduced Covid-19 symptoms in the first four weeks after injection, according to an analysis that gives early support to efforts to extend scarce doses.

Among health-care workers who got the vaccine, symptomatic infections were reduced by 85% in the 15 to 28 days after the first dose, compared with those who didn’t get a shot, according to the report in The Lancet medical journal. While most workers received a second dose on schedule -- about three weeks after the first -- the booster would only have just started to kick in by the end of the study, so it was essentially looking at the effects of one dose, researchers said Thursday.

The result gives preliminary support to health officials who recommend postponing second shots to quickly get first doses to as many people as possible.

Novavax to Supply 1 Billion Doses to Poorer Countries (5:40 p.m. NY)

Novavax Inc. will supply 1.1 billion doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine to Covax, a global alliance many low and middle-income countries are relying on to protect their populations from the virus.

The Covax Facility is an effort led by the World Health Organization, The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Novavax, along with its manufacturing and distribution partner the Serum Institute of India, announced the commitment in a statement on Thursday, sending shares of the U.S. drugmaker up 7% in post-market trading. Novavax and Gavi haven’t yet finalized the advanced purchase agreement for supply of the two-shot regimen.

Weather Forces L.A. to Shut Vaccine Sites (5:19 p.m. NY)

Los Angeles shut down vaccine distribution on Friday at some of its largest sites, including Dodger Stadium, due to supply shortages. Approximately 12,500 residents were to receive an email or text message telling them of the delay, Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement Thursday.

It is the second time this month the city has shut distribution sites due to supply curtailments. In neighboring Orange County, Disneyland temporarily shut its vaccination site as storms delayed the delivery of supplies.

Biden to Pledge $4 Billion to Vaccines for Poorer Nations (5:10 p.m. NY)

The U.S. will contribute as much as $4 billion to Covax, the global effort to fund vaccinations in lower-income countries, but doesn’t plan on shipping any of its own vaccines abroad until the nation’s own demand has been met, officials familiar with the matter said.

President Joe Biden will announce during a Group of Seven call on Friday that the U.S. will commit $2 billion immediately to the program and pledge another $2 billion with conditions designed to spur contributions from other countries, said the officials, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

Florida Nears 30,000 Deaths (3:11 p.m. NY)

Florida is poised to pass 30,000 total fatalities, the fourth state in the U.S. to do so.

The state hit 29,990 deaths, combining residents and non-residents, on Thursday amid declining cases, hospitalizations and, more recently, fatalities. In order, the states with the most deaths are California, New York and Texas, each with more than 40,000.

Brazil Hits 10 Million Covid Cases (3:08 p.m. NY)

Brazil cases surpassed 10 million, with infections picking up speed in recent weeks as a new variant spreads amid a shortage of vaccines.

Latin America’s largest nation reported 51,879 new cases Thursday, pushing the total confirmed to 10,030,626, according to Health Ministry data. It’s a toll that lags only the U.S. and India. Deaths rose by 1,367 to 243,457, the second-highest globally.

“Brazil’s situation is really bad, with contagion at high levels. We’re seeing health systems in several states either in collapse or close to it,” said Estevao Urbano, an infectious disease expert and director at Brazil’s Infectology Society.

Mexico Warns Against Counterfeit Pfizer Vaccine (2:54 p.m. NY)

Mexico issued a warning on the alleged illegal application of Pfizer’s vaccine in the state of Nuevo Leon, according to health agency Cofepris.

Th vaccine has not been authorized for sale to the private sector, so any substance acquired through an intermediary is false, it said.

A U.S. Vaccine Surge Is Coming (2:48 p.m. NY)

The U.S. vaccine supply is poised to double in the coming weeks and months, according to an analysis by Bloomberg, allowing a broad expansion of doses administered across the country.

Currently, the U.S. is administering 1.6 million doses a day, constrained by the recent supply of about 10 million to 15 million doses a week. But Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers and U.S. officials have accelerated their production timelines and signaled that the spigots are about to open, providing hundreds of millions of doses to match the growing capacity to immunize people at pharmacies and mass-vaccination sites.

A review of drugmakers’ public statements and their supply deals suggests that the number of vaccines delivered should rise to almost 20 million a week in March, more than 25 million a week in April and May, and over 30 million a week June. By summer, it would be enough to give 4.5 million shots a day.

France to Donate 5% of Vaccine to Poorer Countries (1:59 p.m. NY)

France is committing to donate 5% of its secured Covid-19 vaccine supplies to poorer countries through the World Health Organization-backed Covax program.

A multilateral approach via Covax -- a global alliance many developing nations are relying on for inoculations -- is the most efficient way to show solidarity, a French official who asked not to be named in line with protocol, said Thursday.

Canada Speeds Vaccines After Slow Start (12:37 p.m. NY)

Canada has begun to accelerate its vaccine rollout after delivery disruptions became a major political headache for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In an update by public-health officials Thursday, the government announced the pace of deliveries of both the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. shots is ramping up as of this week.

As many as 14.5 million of Canada’s 38 million people should be inoculated by the end of June, according to an updated timeline, up from the 13 million the government expected previously.

Fauci Says Weather Slowing Vaccinations (12:29 p.m. NY)

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease doctor in the U.S., said winter storms and bad weather have brought vaccinations to a “grinding halt” in some places.

Vaccines have been administered below the daily average of 1.6 million shots, measured over a week, for the last three days, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said snowstorms and bad weather resulted in the loss of several days of vaccine supply, as well as the delayed open of two vaccination sites.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Jumps By Double Digits After Inking Massive Covid Supply Deal

    Novavax announced an understanding late Thursday that it would supply 1.1 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine to a key global initiative — pushing NVAX stock to pop.

  • Waze's ex-CEO says app could have 'grown faster' without Google

    Waze has struggled to grow within Alphabet Inc's Google, the navigation app's former top executive said, renewing concerns over whether it was stifled by the search giant's $1 billion acquisition in 2013. More than 140 million drivers worldwide use Waze monthly, up from 10 million when it was acquired, according to a Wednesday blog post by Noam Bardin, who left Jan. 31 after helming Waze since 2009. But Waze usage is flat in some countries as Google Maps gets significant promotion, and Waze has lost money as it focuses on a little-used carpooling app and pursues an advertising business that barely registers within the Google empire, according to interviews with 11 former employees over the last year.

  • Vaccination of whole Brazilian city spares it from shortages

    As Brazil's mayors and governors start sounding the alarm over dwindling supplies of coronavirus vaccines, there are no such complaints in Serrana, a city that Sao Paulo's state government selected to test city-wide vaccination. The city is small, but the task is sizeable: administering shots over eight weeks to the entire population aged 18 and up — 30,000 people.

  • Startup Meicai’s CFO Departure Adds Uncertainty to IPO Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Meicai, a Chinese startup that connects vegetable farmers with restaurants, has recently lost its chief financial officer, casting uncertainty over its potential initial public offering.Wang Can, who was an executive director at Fosun International Ltd. and joined Meicai in July, left due to family reasons, the company said on Thursday. The Beijing-based startup is now looking for a new CFO, according to people familiar with the matter.Wang’s departure could potentially affect Meicai’s first-time share sale plans, which had been at an exploratory stage, the people said. The startup was considering raising about $300 million but hasn’t decided on a listing venue, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.A representative for Meicai said there’s no timeline for the company’s IPO.Meicai, which means “beautiful vegetable,” was founded in 2014 by rocket scientist Liu Chuanjun. Using a smartphone app, its customers can order produce such as bok choy and Sichuan peppercorns directly from farms, disrupting traditional wholesaling by cutting out middlemen. The company said it serviced more than 2 million restaurants in over 300 Chinese cities as of the end of 2020.The startup raised about $800 million in 2018 for a post-money valuation of $7 billion. Tiger Global Management, Hillhouse Capital, GGV Capital, Genesis Capital and CMC Capital Group are among its backers.Meicai is competing with Chinese food and grocery delivery startups that have attracted fresh capital as the coronavirus pandemic fueled demand with consumers taking shelter at home. Dingdong Maicai, a grocery app, is considering a U.S. IPO as soon as this year, Bloomberg News reported. Tencent Holdings Ltd. recently raised its stake in Chinese online grocery startup Xingsheng Youxuan, people familiar with the matter have said.Fresh-produce sourcing has also become a heated battlefield between startups like Meicai and on-demand services leader Meituan, which is counting on the segment to drive growth and anchor its food and restaurant management business. Meicai experimented with delivering fresh produce to retail clients’ doorsteps during the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, but has since halted those operations to refocus on servicing restaurants.(Adds Tencent’s Xingsheng Youxuan investment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bill Gates: with vaccine acceptance U.S. will be back to normal by fall

    Bill Gates, author of ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’, joins Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine progress around the world.

  • Gold Goes From Commodity Leader to Laggard in Shocking Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold entered 2021 with lofty expectations on the back of a record high and its biggest annual gain in a decade. Instead, the precious metal is off to its worst start in 30 years.Bullion for immediate delivery dropped to a seven-month low on Friday, and futures also declined, deepening a slump and falling through a support level that analysts say could portend further losses.The metal, which surged last year on pandemic-induced haven buying, low interest rates and stimulus spending, has dropped more than 7% in 2021, the worst performance on the Bloomberg Commodity Index. It’s suddenly facing a host of unexpected stumbling blocks. Chief among those are the surprising resilience in the dollar and a rally in U.S. Treasury yields as economic indicators show recovery from the pandemic is well under way.With “rates going higher and inflation expectations peaking out, we’re seeing a lot of profit-taking in gold and people are going from gold into industrial metals such as copper,” said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group in Chicago. “It’s a perfect storm.”The 7.1% decline in spot gold in 2021 is the worst start to a year since 1991, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A gain in 10-year Treasury yields is weighing on demand for non-interest-bearing bullion, with the metal extending losses after forming a so-called death-cross pattern earlier this week. Yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed to the highest levels in about a year this week.“Gold appears now to be taking notice of what bond markets have been saying for a number of weeks, that is that the interplay of better growth and monetary policy probably means higher interest rates at some stage this year,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. “And of course, for a non-yielding asset like gold, that’s particularly bad news.”“If gold does move strongly through $1,765, the downside potential is very, very large,” said McCarthy. “That would break the seven-month trading range and potentially see gold moving into a new, lower trading range.”Jeffrey Gundlach, the veteran investor and chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital LP, who has been neutral on gold for over six months, said in a Twitter post Bitcoin may be benefiting from stimulus rather than bullion.Gold could still mount a comeback. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts led by Jeffrey Currie said in a Jan. 27 note that with prospects for additional stimulus and Federal Reserve interest rates on hold, the metal “remains a compelling investment for the medium-to long-term investor.” That’s even as near-term dollar strength could present a hurdle, the bank said.Spot gold dropped 0.7% to $1,763.95 an ounce at 9:18 a.m. in Singapore, and is 3.3% lower this week. Silver, platinum and palladium all declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cassava: Potential Alzheimer Treatment Opens Door for Lucrative Licensing Deal

    There has been a lot of buzz around Cassava Sciences (SAVA) recently; The biotech is on a quest to achieve what so many others have failed to do - bring a viable Alzheimer’s treatment to market. According to H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino, the company has the potential to deliver on its promise. Driving the bull case for Cassava is simufilam, its Alzheiemr’s disease (AD) candidate for which the company recently released encouraging data from an open-label clinical trial. Following 6 months of treatment, simufilam was found to improve cognitive functions and patients’ behavior. “Importantly,” Bernardino says, “As simufilam works by targeting filamin A (FLNA), a scaffolding protein found in altered form in the neuronal cells of AD patients, we now look for Cassava Sciences to sign a lucrative licensing deal for ex U.S. rights to simufilam’s clinical development and commercialization in the second-half of 2021.” The AD drug development field has been ruled by the targeting of β-amyloid and tau protein, which has led to “failed clinical programs and no approved drugs that change the course of AD progression.” Bernardino thinks simufilam’s target, altered FLNA, “represents a scarcity in AD drug development,” which will only enhance simufilam’s value. The 5-star analyst believes the company could nab an upfront licensing deal of over $1.5 billion, with regulatory and milestone-driven payments, and “mid-double digit royalty payments from a prospective partner.” Moreover, recent financing has boosted the company coffers by $200 million. The strengthened balance sheet “significantly de-risks completion of simufilam’s clinical development and future commercialization.” It will also mean Cassava can approach the negotiating table in a strong position, so it can keep the full rights to simufilam in the U.S. and Canada. Bernardino expects simufilam to advance through a pivotal study and anticipates approval by 2026. The analyst also now believes it can achieve 20% peak penetration of the AD market, compared to his prior 12% penetration estimate. This figure, he says, “leaves ample room for additional innovative therapies for AD to move forward and gain regulatory approval, as well as upside to our models.” In addition to reiterating a bullish call, Rusch gives SAVA a $66 price price, which shows his confidence in ~29% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Bernardino’s track record, click here) 2 other analysts are currently following Cassava’s progress, and both are also Buyers. The Strong Buy consensus rating is backed by a $56.67 average price target, implying upside of 11% over the next 12 months. (See SAVA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Jobless claims: Another 861,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Astros manager Dusty Baker, after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, urging others to join him

    One person Dusty Baker can't convince to get vaccinated, however, is his 89-year-old mom.

  • Novavax Trips Despite Covid Vaccine License Deal; Is NVAX Stock A Buy?

    Novavax said in January its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3% effective in a Phase 3 test. It's also effective against variants. It's now seeking authorization. Is NVAX stock a buy?

  • Why Stamps.com's Stock Dropped 19.5% on Thursday

    Shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) fell as much as 19.5% in trading on Thursday after announcing fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $4.13 per share, up 95% from a year ago. Analysts were only expecting $189 million in revenue and $2.62 per share in earnings on an adjusted basis, so it wasn't Q4 results that disappointed investors.

  • Will The South African Variant Undo Pfizer, Moderna Covid Vaccines?

    The South African variant could reduce the effectiveness of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, the companies said Wednesday. In response, BNTX stock tumbled Thursday.

  • Venezuela's largest impoverished district marks 400th anniversary with kite festival

    In Venezuela's sprawling impoverished Petare neighborhood on the east end of Caracas, dozens of children and residents flew kites to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the founding of what was once a small village outside the capital. Petare was founded in 1621 by Spanish settlers who took advantage of the lush mountain surroundings to grow crops including coffee, cocoa and sugar cane, according to Venezuelan historians. The area now suffers from gang violence and chronic problems with power and water, but its residents have cultivated a sense of pride at facing adversity with a smile.

  • Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirable' law

    A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an "undesirable" group, her lawyer said. The ruling frees Shevchenko, 41, a mother of two in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don, from house arrest where she was put in 2019 in what supporters said was a politically motivated case to stop her activism and punish her for public dissent. Shevchenko was accused of carrying out activities on behalf of Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

  • Child accidentally kills mom with gun from purse, police say

    The youngest of her five children also was wounded, Cornelius police say. All were in the apartment.

  • China's Wang urges peace push in call with new South Korea foreign minister

    Wang, who is also China's foreign minister, told Chung Eui-yong in the phone call that Beijing had always appreciated South Korea's "unique role" in Korean peninsula affairs and urged extra efforts to achieve denuclearisation and lasting peace, the ministry statement said. Chung, who took office a week ago, on Friday held his first phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, amid stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang aimed at making North Korea give up its nuclear weapons.

  • U.S. forces in Iraq hit by rockets, contractor killed

    A rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor on Monday and injured a U.S. service member, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year. The attack, claimed by a little-known group that some Iraqi officials say has links with Iran, raises tensions as Washington explores some degree of detente with Tehran. Of the nine other people hurt, eight were civilian contractors and one a U.S. service member, a coalition spokesman said.

  • 'Let's think big' - Germany wants to work closely with Biden on trade, China, climate

    Germany wants Europe and the United States to strengthen transatlantic ties with a trade deal to abolish industrial tariffs, a WTO reform to increase pressure on China and a joint carbon-emission trading system to protect the climate. Peter Beyer, transatlantic coordinator for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, told Reuters in an interview published on Monday that Germany and the new U.S. administration under President Joe Biden should "think big" and aim for an ambitious agenda based on shared values and focused on joint interests.

  • Turkish opposition presses government for answers over Iraq killings

    Turkish opposition parties pressed President Tayyip Erdogan's government on Tuesday for answers over what they called a failed cross-border mission to rescue 13 captive Turks who were killed by PKK militants in northern Iraq. In a fierce parliamentary debate two days after Ankara broke news of the killings in a cave in Iraq's Gara region, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu rejected opposition criticism and said Turkey "did everything we could to bring our martyrs back alive". The captives, including police and military personnel, were mostly seized by outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in 2015 and 2016.

  • Influencer Earns $16K on Twitch by Streaming Himself Sleeping

    Asian Andy is a Twitch streamer who is raking it in just by sleeping during live broadcasts. “Sleep-streaming” has become a thing on the popular video streaming site and influencers like Asian Andy are making thousands of dollars with very little effort.