COVAX to set aside 5% of vaccine doses for emergency stockpile

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A pack of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines is seen as the country receives its first batch of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines under COVAX scheme, in Accra
Emma Farge
·1 min read

By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) - The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme will set aside 5% of the vaccine doses it procures for a "buffer" to be used in humanitarian settings or released in the case of severe outbreaks, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday.

That amounts to up to 100 million vaccine doses by the end of 2021, it said.

COVAX is the programme backed by the World Health Organization and GAVI vaccine alliance to provide vaccines for poor and middle-income countries. So far, 31 million doses have been delivered to 57 economies, although the rates trail behind wealthier countries, revealing inequity that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described this week as "grotesque".

GAVI said that the reserve doses would be used in areas where there were "unavoidable gaps in coverage", such as conflict zones and areas controlled by armed groups inaccessible to governments.

"As we have started the rollout of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to COVAX economies, it is essential to also protect high-risk groups caught in crisis settings," said Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI.

The contingency doses could also be used as part of an "emergency release" to quell severe outbreaks of COVID-19 where regular vaccine allocation timelines are insufficient, it said. Those doses will only, however, be available once all COVAX participants have received their early doses.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • Holyrood inquiry concludes Nicola Sturgeon misled Scottish Parliament over unlawful Salmond investigation

    The Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government's unlawful investigation of Alex Salmond has concluded that the First Minister misled the Scottish Parliament. The Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints formally published its full report at 8am, more than two years after it was first established. The findings are separate from those of James Hamilton QC, who reported on Monday that there had been no breach of the ministerial code by Nicola Sturgeon over her role in the saga.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Regeneron and Roche's antibody cocktail shown helping in COVID-19 cases

    The shot, consisting of casirivimab and imdevimab antibodies developed by Regeneron with financial help from the U.S. government, also met all key secondary endpoints in the phase III trial with 4,567 participants, including reducing symptom duration to 10 days from 14, Roche said. Roche, which is making the drug at plants in California and which is responsible for sales outside the United States, and Regeneron are expecting hundreds of millions in sales in 2021 from the drug, including $260 million alone to the U.S. government in the first quarter.

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • Russia and China push for U.N summit, lash out at West

    MOSCOW/BEIJING (Reuters) -Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they believed the United States was acting in a destructive way. The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a U.N. summit in a joint statement after talks between the two countries' foreign ministers. "At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability," the statement, published on the Russian foreign ministry's website, said.

  • Vaccines don't cause blood clots, but younger women have a higher risk of clots in general. Here's what that means for you.

    Addressing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, the EMA said it was probing the higher rate of clots in young women, but it's likely to do with birth control.

  • West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

    The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden. Beijing hit back immediately with punitive measures against the EU that appeared broader, including European lawmakers, diplomats, institutes and families, and banning their businesses from trading with China.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson falsely claimed Greenland only recently froze and now admits he has 'no idea' about its history

    In a 2010 radio interview, Johnson said the island had gotten its name for its once-green landscapes, but last week he said he "could be wrong there."

  • Harry and Meghan Finally Admit They Didn’t Have Secret Backyard Wedding

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally admitted to The Daily Beast that they were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they had claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.A spokesperson for the couple conceded Monday that “the couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.” That backyard exchange of personal vows does not constitute marriage.The belated admission on the record, which follows several anonymous briefings to journalists, marks the end of a tortuous saga that began when Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50 million public wedding on May 19, 2018. Meghan, 39, said in the interview, “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The claim was much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarToday’s formal admission to The Daily Beast that no marriage took place in advance of the official ceremony comes after the marriage certificate document was obtained by the British newspaper the Sun—the paper paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, confirmed the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun, “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special License I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognized by the Church of England and the law.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom.”The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.The misleading claim originally made by Meghan was the cause of some disquiet. As The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him, “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”Now that Meghan’s people have done so, the infinitely more serious accusations of racism within the royal family can be examined with less distraction. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Space debris removal demonstration launches

    A mission will aim to showcase methods for keeping space activity sustainable.

  • The Latest: Sinovac: CoronaVac vaccine effective in children

    Sinovac said on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac is safe and effective in children ages 3-17. The results were from early and mid-stage clinical trials with over 550 subjects, said Geng Zeng, the medical director at Sinovac, at a press conference. More than 70 million shots of Sinovac’s vaccine has been given worldwide, including in China.

  • As global markets and allies reel, Turkey's Erdogan looks inward

    With twin shocks announced in the dead of night, President Tayyip Erdogan sacked Turkey's central bank chief and pulled out of a treaty to protect women, stunning financial markets and Western allies. As he languishes in opinion polls, that international alarm may be of less concern to Turkey's longest-serving leader than the response of conservative voters whose support underpins his nearly two decades in power -- but has been slowly slipping. Polls show combined backing for his Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP) and nationalist MHP allies falling well below 50%, leaving him with an uphill struggle to claw back votes ahead of elections due by 2023.

  • ‘Kraken’ Trump lawyer tells court no reasonable person would listen to her in bid to get billion-dollar Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • Australia floods: Pictures as parts of New South Wales submerged

    Damage has been reported in affected areas as Sydney and other cities are braced for more downpours.

  • England slaps 5,000 pound fine on most travel abroad

    LONDON (Reuters) -Fines of 5,000 pounds ($6,900) will be introduced for people from England who try to travel abroad before the end of June in a tightening of the country's border controls. Health minister Matt Hancock said the government's original plan to review international travel in April and possibly permit it from May 17 still stood but the travel fines were included in legislation in case that would not be possible. The question of whether people can travel abroad without specific reasons such as work or education will still be addressed by the government's travel review which is due to report on April 12, said Hancock.

  • Congress Helped Their Businesses During The Pandemic. Then They Attacked The Capitol

    Stephanie Keith/GettyBefore Brandon Straka was storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, he was a hair-dressing, #WalkAway-tweeting MAGA influencer—taking in tens of thousands of dollars in government pandemic money.According to The Daily Beast’s review of records from the Project On Government Oversight’s Covid Tracker, Straka is one of at least nine individuals facing charges stemming from the Capitol riots who received special coronavirus funds through small business loan programs over the last year. And Straka is far from the only notable insurrectionists among the group.Collectively, these business owners took in more than $227,000 from three small business relief initiatives—the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or Disaster Assistance Loans—and they are facing charges ranging from entering a restricted building to assaulting police officers with a deadly weapon.In Straka‘s case, he personally received $20,800 in PPP funds and got an additional $12,354 in PPP money for the WalkAway Foundation.Straka, the founder of the #WalkAway movement encouraging Democrats to vote Republican, has more than half a million Twitter followers and claims to have been a devoted Democrat before Donald Trump’s election. But a 2019 review by Gay City News found that Straka—who is gay—never once donated to a Democrat and only once voted in a Democratic primary since 2004.Straka is charged with impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder, knowingly entering restricted grounds, and disorderly conduct with intent to disturb a hearing before Congress.Another high-profile loan recipient, Dominic Pezzola, is facing some of the stiffest charges of any insurrectionist. Pezzola, a member of the far-right Proud Boys, broke a window into the Capitol and was one of the very first rioters to breach the building. He also stole a police officer’s riot shield and is facing 11 charges, including confronting Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Pezzola, who is the owner of “D Pezzola Flooring,” received $12,502 in PPP funds. He potentially faces 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. But Pezzola’s jail time may still pale in comparison to Julian Elie Khater.Khater and another man are charged with nine counts, including using bear spray against three officers. And among those officers is Brian Sicknick, who lost his life on Jan. 6.According to court documents, all three officers were temporarily incapacitated by Khazer using bear spray against them, with one officer reporting scabbing underneath her eyes for weeks. While Sicknick’s cause of death remains a mystery, news reports have indicated it may have been a result of the bear spray attack, meaning Khazer could still face additional serious charges.But before Khazer was a violent insurrectionist, he was the former co-owner of a smoothie and acai bowl franchise, Frutta Bowls, which received $10,000 as part of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.Another small business owner, Scott Kevin Fairlamb—the owner of Fairlamb Fitness in New Jersey—also faces some of the most serious charges from Jan. 6. Fairlamb, a former ultimate fighter, is accused of punching a police officer in the head and is staring at multiple felony charges, including assaulting an officer and carrying a dangerous weapon in a restricted building.New Proud Boys Busted for Capitol Riot Have Wild Police TiesOn top of storming the Capitol, Fairlamb also has a brother in the Secret Service who once led Michelle Obama’s security detail. When their father, retired New Jersey State Trooper Preston “Jay” Fairlamb Jr., died in a motorcycle accident in 2012, the then-first lady attended Preston’s memorial service.But before Scott Fairlamb was assaulting a police officer on Jan. 6, he received a $53,300 Disaster Assistance loan, which he’s supposed to pay back, plus a $1,000 direct payment through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which he’s not.Overall, the biggest loan recipient was Paul Westover, the founder and president of a tech headhunting company near St. Louis, Search Ingenuity. Westover took in $78,000 through a Disaster Assistance loan, $19,300 in PPP funds, and $2,000 from an EIDL advance—in total, $99,300.A bio on the Search Ingenuity website says Westover has generated approximately $1.2 million in fees from tech recruiting, has six children, and has been married to his wife for more than 25 years. “Work hard, play hard,” his bio concludes.Westover is facing four charges, including a felony count of impeding law enforcement officers. Saul Loeb/Getty Also among the business owners who received PPP funds is the man responsible for one the most iconic images from the Jan. 6 riots: Richard “Bigo” Barnett.Barnett was the man kicking his boots up on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, and he is charged with seven counts, including disorderly conduct in a government building with a dangerous weapon. (Barnett had a cattle prod on him at the time of the insurrection.)But before Barnett was ever famous for reclining in Pelosi’s chair, he got a $9,300 PPP loan for his independent contractor work on windows.The Daily Dot previously reported on Barnett receiving a loan, and noted his rhetoric against socialism and big government didn’t square with the government handout he received.Businesses may be able to have some or all of their PPP loans forgiven, as long as they spend the money on things like payroll, rent, supplier costs, and other qualifying expenses. Economic Injury Disaster loans are also forgivable, but the Disaster Assistance loans are supposed to be returned. However, there’s no guarantee these individuals will meet the terms of their low-interest, government loans and pay the money back—especially if they’re in jail for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack.Other insurrectionists who took money during the pandemic include: Roberto Minuta, the owner of Dasa Di Dolore Tattoo Parlor ($12,200 in Disaster Assistance loans and $1,000 in EIDL payments); Troy Ebert Faulkner, the owner of Faulkner painting ($5,000 in EIDL payments); and Edward Hemenway, who received $1,000 in EIDL money for an unknown occupation.After his arrest, Hemenway claimed a police officer shook his hand after he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6.“Sorry,” Hemenway said he told the officer.“‘It’s your house now,’” the officer replied, according to Hemenway, offering him half of a hug.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Black student forced to kneel while apologizing to white headmaster

    Trayson Paul, an 11-year-old student at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Uniondale, NY was admonished for working on the wrong assignment in English class and sent to Headmaster John Holian‘s office, as reported by TMZ. Holian, claiming he’d been informed by the father of a Nigerian student at the $15,000-per-year school that it’s the “African way of apologizing,” ordered Paul to get on his knees and confess his misdeed, reported TMZ.

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW: '90s heartthrobs everyone was obsessed with

    The '90s were full of iconic movies, TV shows, and music that produced some of the most swoon-worthy heartthrobs we've had in decades.