COVAX in talks for other COVID-19 shots amid AstraZeneca supply problems

  • FILE PHOTO: Nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine against the COVID-19 at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa
  • FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, in Nairobi
1 / 2

COVAX in talks for other COVID-19 shots amid AstraZeneca supply problems

FILE PHOTO: Nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine against the COVID-19 at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa
Kate Kelland
·2 min read

By Kate Kelland

LONDON (Reuters) - The COVAX vaccine-sharing plan said on Thursday it is seeking to bolster its supplies of COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries from new manufacturers as it aims to mitigate supply problems of the AstraZeneca shot from India.

The global programme - co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO) - said that while it was hoping to restart deliveries of doses from India's Serum Institute to COVAX participating countries "as soon as possible", it was also looking for additional potential supplies.

COVAX's rollout of vaccines has been disrupted by supply and production hold-ups of the AstraZeneca shot, and aggravated by a temporary hold on exports of the Serum Institute-made version of the vaccine as India battles to contain surging infections.

Serum said on Wednesday it hoped to raise its monthly output of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot to 100 million doses by July from 60-70 million now, later than a previous timeline of end-May.

"Anticipating these types of barriers is one of the reasons COVAX has sought to diversify its portfolio from the beginning," a GAVI spokesperson told Reuters. "We are in conversations with other manufacturers of other candidates on supply schedules.

"We also anticipate announcing new deals for vaccines and vaccine candidates," the spokesperson added, but gave no further details of when and with which manufacturers such deals would be agreed.

The COVAX facility is aiming to secure 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.

The WHO has urged wealthy countries to make good on rhetoric about ensuring equitable access to vaccines by backing COVAX and by sharing doses via donations to the programme.

France said on Wednesday it would shortly become the first European Union member to share vaccines with developing countries via COVAX, with a planned initial donation this month of 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca's shot.

(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • EU may sue AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies

    The EU is preparing legal proceedings against AstraZeneca, according to Reuters sources. That after the drugmaker cut supplies of vaccines to the bloc. The move would mark a further step in EU plans to sever ties with the Anglo-Swedish firm. Brussels has been angered by AstraZeneca's repeated cuts to supplies. The reductions have contributed to major delays in Europe's vaccine rollout. News of the possible \legal action was first reported by Politico. It says a majority of EU states support suing AstraZeneca. There was no immediate comment from the European Commission or the company.AstraZeneca had said it aimed to deliver 300 million doses of its vaccine by June. But in March it said it would only be able to deliver a third of that amount. That same month saw the EU send a letter to the firm, marking the first step in legal proceedings.

  • Baby boom: Hospital sees 22% increase in births this spring

    After more than a year of couples feeling robbed of joyful pregnancy moments due to the pandemic, one hospital has some happy news.

  • Swampy Sam Graves raises money at his favorite locale: a high-end Wyoming ski resort

    Rooms at the Four Seasons in Teton Village go for thousands of dollars a night. That’s an odd place for the Missouri congressman to #DrainTheSwamp.

  • Data shows Bay Area is experiencing a baby bust

    COVID-19 baby boom? More like a baby bust. Data obtained by ABC7 News shows every Bay Area county except one saw a drop in births since last year.

  • The rebel soccer 'Super League' is dead: founder

    Agnelli, who is the chairman of Italian soccer team Juventus, is blaming the intervention of politicians for the effort's downfall.European headlines have been dominated by the Super League story this week, after twelve leading teams from England, Italy, and Spain announced the breakaway league on Sunday. Intense criticism from fans and politicians followed. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had threatened legislation to stop it.Asked whether the project could still happen following the departures, Agnelli told Reuters: "To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case."He says he remains convinced that European football needs change, and has no regrets about the failed attempt.

  • La Soufrière Coats Parts of St Vincent in Volcanic Ash

    Roads and buildings in parts of St Vincent were filmed coated in ash as the Caribbean island’s La Soufrière volcano continued to erupt on April 19.This footage, shot by journalist Krystal Hoyte in the fishing village of Chateaubelair, captures the situation in St Vincent’s orange zone.Later, a vehicle with its emergency lights turned on can be seen driving down a road shrouded in ash.As of April 19, St Vincent’s National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) reported 13,303 people had been displaced because of La Soufrière’s eruption.The United Nations on April 20 launched a $29.2 million international appeal to “provide immediate lifesaving humanitarian assistance, including clean water, and support a sustainable recovery for everyone impacted.” Credit: Krystal Hoyte via Storyful

  • Blinken to meet virtually with 15 Caribbean foreign ministers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually on Wednesday with 15 foreign ministers of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), State Department spokesman Ned Price said. "They will discuss a number of issues affecting our region, including climate change and disaster resilience and reinforce the deep bond we share with our Caribbean neighbors," Price said in a regular news briefing on Tuesday, adding that the United States was continuing to support the people of Saint Vincent after the volcanic eruption on the eastern Caribbean island earlier this month.

  • UN seeks $29M for St. Vincent amid new volcanic threats

    The United Nations announced Tuesday that it is seeking $29.2 million to help St. Vincent recover from ongoing volcanic eruptions that have destroyed homes and crops, contaminated water supplies and displaced up to 20% of people on the eastern Caribbean island. Didier Trebucq, the U.N. resident coordinator for Barbados and the eastern Caribbean, described the scene as “apocalyptic” during an online press conference in St. Vincent. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said officials are still quantifying the damage, but that rebuilding will run “in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” on top of “massive” humanitarian relief needs.

  • Mexico calls fake coronavirus vaccines "a risk to health"

    Mexican authorities said Wednesday that fake coronavirus vaccines represent “a risk to health,” after falsified doses were found in Mexico and Poland. Mexico’s medicines regulation agency said the false doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were found in February and had apparently been sold and administered. Pfizer said in a statement it had detected counterfeit vaccines both in Mexico and Poland.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • 53 people missing after Indonesian navy submarine 'sinks into 700-meter-deep trench'

    Fears were growing for the lives of 53 people on Wednesday after Indonesia’s defence ministry found oil floating in the sea above a deep-sea trench where a Navy submarine has vanished. The submarine is thought to have sunk into a trough 700 meters (2,300 feet) deep while conducting a torpedo drill, according to local reports. An aerial search found an oil spill near the submarine's dive location and two navy vessels with sonar capability have been deployed to assist the hunt, Indonesia's Defense Ministry said. The 43-year-old submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, was around 60 miles north of the resort island of Bali when contact was lost. "[The navy] is currently searching for it. We know the area but it's quite deep," First Admiral Julius Widjojono said. Singapore and Australia, who have submarine rescue vessels, have also been asked for assistance. The vessel had been cleared to dive as part of a training exercise before it failed to report back. A total of 49 crew members, its commander and three gunners are thought to be onboard.

  • Eric Andre says he was racially profiled and drug searched at Atlanta airport

    ‘Clayton County PD violated my rights,’ comedian says

  • Derek Chauvin news: Floyd killer in solitary as police defend Nicholas Reardon shooting Ma’Khia Bryant

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • War of words over bids for Kansas City Southern: which Canadian firm has best offer?

    Rob Reilly, a Topeka native and now the chief operating officer for Canadian National Railway, said the Montreal-based company had reviewed the possibility of making a deal for Kansas City Southern several times.

  • Biden preparing to recognise Armenian genocide, risking backlash from Turkey

    He will be first US president to use word ‘genocide’ to describe killings of Armenians by Ottoman empire during First World War

  • Biden OKs more foreign seasonal workers as economy improves

    President Joe Biden's administration announced an increase Tuesday in the number of temporary seasonal workers who will be allowed to work in the U.S. this year as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic. The Department of Homeland Security said the U.S. would approve an additional 22,000 H2-B seasonal, non-agricultural worker visas on top of the annual limit of 66,000 set by Congress. Employers must show they tried to recruit U.S. workers and then certify that they will suffer “irreparable harm” without a foreign, seasonal worker in order to qualify for the program, DHS said in a statement announcing the supplemental increase.

  • Four crew dead, 9 missing after cargo ship runs aground in Philippines

    Four crew members from a cargo ship that ran aground off the southern Philippines have died, while seven have been rescued and a search is continuing for nine others, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday. The crew of LCT Cebu Great Ocean abandoned the vessel, which was carrying nickel ore and 2,000 litres of diesel, before it ran aground in Surigao del Norte province on Monday, the coast guard said. The bodies of the four crew members were found after being washed onto the shore, while the seven were rescued in various parts of the southern province after reaching land, Gelly Rosales, a coast guard official, told Reuters.

  • Bookmark These 11 Places on HipCamp for Your Next Outdoor Retreat

    Nestled between Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead in the mountains outside Los Angeles, this cozy A-frame has all the brightness of California with all the action of the wilderness. An expansive deck and a projector above a wide fireplace are welcome respites after daytime hikes, swimming, and climbing excursions a short trip away. Set on 13 private acres with panoramic views of towering trees, this light-filled carriage house in upstate New York epitomizes getting away from it all.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • Japan eyes state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka regions amid virus surge

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka as new COVID-19 case numbers surge, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, a move that would enable prefectural authorities to impose curbs to try to stop infections spreading. With thousands of new cases resulting from highly infectious strains of the virus, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government wanted to decide this week whether to declare the state of emergency for major parts of the country. Suga said the capital Tokyo was mulling a request to the central government to issue the state of emergency, as Osaka and Hyogo prefectures already have done.