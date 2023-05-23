Covenant shooting: Judge to rule this week if parents can intervene in release of records

Attorneys met for the first time Monday in lawsuits seeking the release of records related to the mass shooting at The Covenant School to argue whether the school, Covenant Presbyterian Church and a group of unnamed Covenant parents should be able to intervene to try to stop the release of some or all of the records.

Chancery Court Judge I'Ashea Myles said at the hearing that she will issue a ruling on the groups' motions to intervene by Wednesday. Myles will also set a date for the next hearing in the case by Wednesday. A show cause hearing, where attorneys will argue why the records should or shouldn't be released, was scheduled for June 8 but may be delayed.

At least four different lawsuits have been filed against Metro Nashville, including one by The Tennessean, seeking various records related to the shooting that police denied public records requests for. Several of those lawsuits have been consolidated, and attorneys for all four plaintiffs were present at the Monday hearing.

Metro denied the plaintiffs' records requests because there is an ongoing criminal investigation, which it said in court filings concerns whether the shooter acted alone in planning the attack. Metro also pointed to rules in Tennessee public records law that exempt records for release that imperil school safety.

Myles ordered the city to file a notice by Monday stating all the reasons they are claiming to not release the records.

The Tennessean is suing the city for the records "to bring to light additional facts regarding this incident, societal and mental health issues, and issues regarding firearms more broadly, which have not yet been revealed through other means," The Tennessean's complaint states.

The publication regularly requests public records related to newsworthy events and in some circumstances has used legal action to defend the public's access to such infornation.

Attorney Eric Osborne, representing the Covenant parents, said the parents are trying to intervene and stop the release of the records, in particular the writings found in the shooter's home and car, because doing so could further traumatize students. Osborne said 91 of 112 Covenant families have completed necessary paperwork and are "actively engaged" in the litigation.

Attorneys representing the school and church worry that the records may contain sensitive security information that could endanger students and employees in the future.

The debate Monday concerned whether the groups have standing to intervene in the lawsuit against Metro Nashville, the custodian of the records, and whether their concerns create an exemption to Tennessee public records law.

Part of that debate concerned whether the parents of both deceased and surviving Covenant students are victims of a crime. Osborne argued that they are and therefore have standing under the Tennessee Crimes Victims' Bill of Rights, which grants crime victims the right to "be free from harassment, intimidation and abuse throughout the criminal justice system."

Attorney Robb Harvey, representing The Tennessean and Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, and attorney Doug Pierce argued that none of the groups — the school, church or parents — followed court rules in their motions by not including a pleading setting forth why they are seeking intervention, and that that should disqualify their motions.

Harvey argued further that while he sympathized with what the children and their families have gone through, they do not have grounds to raise an exemption to Tennessee public records law.

In a brief filed Monday morning, Harvey wrote that the "intervention motions impose a chilling effect upon the exercise of fundamental First Amendment rights."

So far, only one record sought in the lawsuits — the writings found in the shooter's car — have been turned over to Myles, the judge, for private review. Metro Attorney Laura Fox told Myles on Monday that the other requested records won't be delivered to the judge, but that she may visit police headquarters to review them.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Covenant shooting records: Judge to rule if parents can intervene