Is Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Trading At A 39% Discount?

Key Insights

  • Coventry Group's estimated fair value is AU$1.60 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Current share price of AU$0.98 suggests Coventry Group is potentially 39% undervalued

  • The AU$1.76 analyst price target for CYG is 10% more than our estimate of fair value

How far off is Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Coventry Group

Is Coventry Group Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

-AU$2.75m

AU$1.60m

AU$3.55m

AU$5.30m

AU$7.17m

AU$8.97m

AU$10.6m

AU$12.0m

AU$13.2m

AU$14.2m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Est @ 49.38%

Est @ 35.14%

Est @ 25.18%

Est @ 18.20%

Est @ 13.32%

Est @ 9.90%

Est @ 7.51%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2%

-AU$2.5

AU$1.4

AU$2.8

AU$3.9

AU$4.8

AU$5.6

AU$6.1

AU$6.4

AU$6.5

AU$6.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$41m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$14m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.2%– 1.9%) = AU$232m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$232m÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= AU$106m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$148m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$1.0, the company appears quite undervalued at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Coventry Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.048. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Coventry Group

Strength

  • Currently debt free.

  • Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

  • Earnings declined over the past year.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

  • Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

  • Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Coventry Group, there are three further elements you should look at:

  1. Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Coventry Group , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for CYG's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

