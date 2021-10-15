Coventry Group Ltd's (ASX:CYG) CEO Looks Like They Deserve Their Pay Packet

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The performance at Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) has been quite strong recently and CEO Robert Bulluss has played a role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 21 October 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

View our latest analysis for Coventry Group

Comparing Coventry Group Ltd's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Coventry Group Ltd has a market capitalization of AU$164m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$749k for the year to June 2021. We note that's an increase of 31% above last year. In particular, the salary of AU$398.3k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$270m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$629k. From this we gather that Robert Bulluss is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Robert Bulluss also holds AU$1.2m worth of Coventry Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component

2021

2020

Proportion (2021)

Salary

AU$398k

AU$399k

53%

Other

AU$351k

AU$172k

47%

Total Compensation

AU$749k

AU$571k

100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 56% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 44% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Coventry Group allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

A Look at Coventry Group Ltd's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Coventry Group Ltd has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 133% per year. Its revenue is up 17% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Coventry Group Ltd Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 77%, over three years, would leave most Coventry Group Ltd shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that company performance has been quite good recently, some shareholders may feel that CEO compensation may not be the biggest focus in the upcoming AGM. However, despite the strong growth in earnings and share price growth, the focus for shareholders would be how the company plans to steer the company towards sustainable profitability in the near future.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Coventry Group that you should be aware of before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • How much money YouTubers with 1 million subscribers make

    Creators who are a part of YouTube's Partner Program can monetize their YouTube videos with ads, with some receiving six-figure monthly paychecks.

  • Crypto Miners Are ‘Literally Printing Money,’ Says Wall Street Firm DA Davidson

    The broker started research coverage of “top four” Bitcoin mining stocks with a positive view on the sector for the near term.

  • Up 1,600,000%, Is Shiba Inu Still a Buy?

    In August last year, an anonymous person or entity known as Ryoshi created SHIB as a token on Ethereum's ERC-20 blockchain. Nowadays, anyone can create a token and launch it on an existing blockchain. In fact, there's even a website -- cointool.app -- that allows users to set a token name, symbol, initial supply, add-ons (token burning, minting, etc.), and blockchain (such as ERC-20) for launch.

  • 3 Cryptos To Watch Closely During the Tail End of 2021

    Bitcoin has been on an uptick lately, but other cryptos are also worth keeping an eye on in the fourth quarter, many experts are saying. Explore: US Leads World Bitcoin Mining, Following China Mining...

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Boring is beautiful when you are looking to generate income in retirement. That's why these ultra-safe stocks should be in your portfolio.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Third energy supplier collapses this week

    Rishi Sunak delays business rates reform Bank of England official urges against ‘self-defeating’ rate rises FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc; Wall Street rallies 1pc on strong bank profits Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Britain’s Covid record is not the global horror story some wish to believe Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Microsoft discloses pay boosts for CEO Satya Nadella, other top execs

    Nadella's pay has been tethered to performance over the past two fiscal years. And as the Microsoft's revenue has steadily grown, it has increased Nadella's compensation as well.

  • Textron's (TXT) Unit Launches Two Next-Gen Cessna Aircraft

    Textron (TXT) expects to start delivery of these two aircraft, namely Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 jets by the end of the first and the second quarter of 2022, respectively

  • The 9 best Vanguard funds for retirees

    If you’re retired or on the brink of retirement and you want a relatively simple  low-cost investment that won’t lead you astray, your search should start with Vanguard mutual funds. Vanguard has more than $7 trillion under its management and is the only mutual fund company with a financial structure built to benefit the shareholders in its mutual funds. It should go without saying that Vanguard funds are no-load funds.

  • Why this ETF of ‘sin’ stocks is likely to reward investors with saintly results

    One of several reasons I have for betting that the fund will outperform the S&P 500 (SPX) is the historical outperformance of so-called sin stocks. Consider the results of a study conducted by Elroy Dimson, a finance professor at Cambridge University, Paul Marsh, a finance professor at the London Business School, and Mike Staunton, director of that institution’s London Share Price Database. The chart below shows what they found for alcohol and tobacco stocks’ performance over the past 120 years.

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.