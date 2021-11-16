Coventry High locked down, all 1,500 students searched, but no gun found

COVENTRY — Coventry High School students endured a nearly four-hour lockdown Monday as multiple police departments searched everyone and their belongings for a weapon after multiple people reported hearing the same threat in the same words, officials from the school district and Police Department said.

Assistant Supt. Don Cowart said that at 11:45 a.m., as one of the lunch periods ended, "someone was heard saying he has a gun."

It was first reported by a teacher, then a student, then a class of students, Cowart said.

A pass restriction was imposed, meaning students would not go to their next classes, "but once they determined that it was something that needed to go a little further than that," and after looking at videos, "by 12 o'clock we were in lockdown," Cowart said.

Police respond to school just after noon

Cowart and nearly every Coventry police officer were at the school by 12:15 p.m.

Police Chief Frederick Heise III said the police and schools entered a unified command, meaning they cooperated in decision-making.

"We weren't able to identify who had made the statement," he said, So "we decided to search the students to find the gun."

Searching each of about 1,500 students and going bag-by-bag through their possessions, as well as about 150 teachers and staff members in the building, took time.

Weapon detecting dogs, police did not find a gun

The process went faster as officers arrived to help from mutual aid towns that included Warwick, Cranston and Scituate. The Rhode Island State Police arrived with dogs trained to detect weapons.

"No weapons were found," even though the dogs searched lockers, closets, desks, cupboards and student backpacks, Heise and Capt. Matthew Blair said.

Students who had been searched were escorted to the auditorium to wait for a bus that would take them to a staging area in the parking lot shared by Ocean State Job Lot and Tractor Supply, at 1173 Tiogue Ave., about two miles away.

Searched students shuttled to staging area

Parents had been stopped from entering the school property, and those who usually picked up a student at the school were directed to the staging area. By 4:30, all students had been shuttled to the staging area for pickup or to board their regular bus home. Students who drove to school were escorted to their cars.

"Nobody's been hurt," Cowart said. "It was a difficult decision," but "something was said, 'It was alarming, We had to check it out.'"

On Tuesday, police in addition to the school resource officers will be assigned to the the school.

The identity of the student who had been overheard could not be determined. More information could come out on Tuesday.

If a student realizes that a statement out of context had been misinterpreted as a threat, that student should speak with one of the resource officers, Heise said.

Cowart commended teachers for keeping their students calm and safe. He also thanked the student body for being orderly as they were searched and relocated to the auditorium for dismissal.

"Everybody did what they were supposed to, " he said. "I think we followed the lockdown process exactly as we trained to do it."

Screengrab of Coventry High School's website, Monday, Nov. 15 as the school was placed on lockdown due to a threat

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Coventry High School on lockdown as police seek weapon of threat