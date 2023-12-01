Coventry man arrested, charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor for second time

Summit County deputies and SWAT arrested a 27-year-old Coventry Township man Thursday and charged him with pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Officials obtained a search warrant for his home on Eastern Road in Coventry Township after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Macedonia man: Sentenced to life for sexually abusing and videotaping children at wife's daycare

Following the search and interviewing the man, deputies arrested and charged him with the fourth-degree felony.

He is a registered sex offender in Summit County who was previously convicted in Summit County Court of Common Pleas in 2016 of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to court documents.

