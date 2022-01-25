Coventry man ends standoff, surrenders peacefully to police

Jan. 25—The Coventry man who barricaded himself inside of his home on South Street early today was peacefully taken into custody by police, Town Manager John Elsesser said late this afternoon.

Before taking the man into custody, Connecticut State Police and the Coventry Police Department said in a joint press conference that they were "maintaining on open dialogue" with the barricaded individual, and that CSP psychologists were on the scene working with him.

Police said the man has multiple outstanding warrants, including two felony warrants.

When the man was told by police about his outstanding warrants, "he retreated into his home ... and he made reference to police that he did have a firearm," police said. They said the man was the only person inside of the home, and that it is unclear whether he was renting or owned the property.

South Street reopened at 4:25 p.m.

The street was closed and neighbors were evacuated this morning between Judd Road and the rotary at the intersection with Daly Road.

State police said that area residents were safely evacuated and placed into a warming shelter set up by the Coventry Fire Department and EMS. Area schools also went into lockdown for precautionary measures, state police said.

