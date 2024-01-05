Coventry man jailed over sex chats with fake underage girls

Daryl Connolly was sentenced to 32 months in jail after admitting the charges

A man who admitted sending sexually explicit messages to what he thought were underage girls has been jailed for 32 months.

Daryl Connolly, from Coventry, was actually messaging decoys working on two separate investigations, police said.

Connolly made a number of requests for inappropriate pictures and asked one to perform sex acts on themselves.

He also tried to ask them to meet up with him, Warwickshire police said.

At Warwick Crown Court the 34-year-old from Handley's Close, admitted two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, 13, and one count of attempting to incite a 14-year-old to engage in sexual activity.

During sentencing on 22 December he was also given a sexual harm prevention order severely restricting his use of electronic devices until December 2033.

