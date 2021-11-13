Coventry man sentenced to 33 months for 2009 sexual assault

Nov. 12—A Coventry man will serve 33 months in prison for sexual assaulting a 10-year old girl in 2009 in Coventry, Tolland State's Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky said Friday.

The man, Jonathan Kane, 28, was sentenced Wednesday as a result of a plea agreement in Vernon Superior Court. he was convicted of risk of injury to a minor.

Superior Court Judge Kathleen E. McNamara sentenced Kane to eight years, execution suspended after 33 months, with three years of probation, the state's criminal justice division said in a news release.

The victim reported the multiple sexual assaults to authorities 10 years after they occurred, and Kane was arrested in 2019. When questioned, Kane admitted to the conduct, authorities said.

After lengthy discussions between the state, the defense counsel, and the victim, the parties came to an agreement on his sentence, they said in the release.

During the sentencing phase of the trial, the victim gave an impact statement to the court, which detailed her story of pain and suffering throughout her childhood.

The victim outlined to the court her struggles due to the crimes committed against her, but also detailed how she has persevered.

The news release from the justice division includes part of the victim's statement in which she encouraged judicial officials to believe and protect sexual assault victims:

"Your honor, I beg you to please protect the children that are sexually assaulted daily. I beg you to be the voice for children like me who did not know how to use them. I beg of you to please stop letting the justice system fail us for what we couldn't understand. I beg you to please do your part. I had nothing to gain from these experiences, only to lose. I beg you to please, please believe those who come in front of you. I beg you to protect us: the daughters, sisters, friends, family."

The victim said she struggled to deal with effects of the assaults, even attempting suicide as a teenager.

"Not everyone will be as strong as me to deal with this every day, but I try to keep my life on the right path," she said. "I almost was not in front of you today. When a child comes out about what happened, even if it doesn't entirely make sense, comprehend it, think about it, and please believe them. I wish someone would've understood me like they do now."

The victim today has a bachelor's degree, works two jobs, and is currently in nursing school, judicial officials said.

Online Correction Department records indicate Kane is being held at Hartford Correctional Center.

The case was prosecuted by Alison Kubas, deputy assistant to the state's attorney

