Coventry man sentenced to 6 years for raping teen girl

Dec. 19—A man who raped a 16-year-old girl in Coventry in 2019 has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The man, Santiago Coj-Morente, 24, received that sentence Friday from Vernon Superior Court Judge Margaret Murphy.

Following his release from prison he will remain on probation for 10 years, and will have to register as a sex offender for life.

If Coj-Morente violates his probation, he could be sentenced to an additional six years in prison.

As part of the plea deal, Coj-Morente pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Coj-Morente also has two cases pending in Danielson Superior Court related to accusations that he inappropriately touched two juveniles. He is charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and illegal sexual contact in those cases.

According to police, the rape occurred on Aug. 28, 2019, at a dairy farm in Coventry.

Coj-Morente and the girl worked at the farm and stayed overnight with others so they could begin working early the next morning.

The girl was in one of the bedrooms when Coj-Morente came in, turned off the lights, held her down on the bed and raped her, according to police.

The girl also reported that Coj-Morente sent her a message on Facebook, apologizing, and contacted her parents in Guatemala, and sent them money to encourage her to drop the accusations, according to police.