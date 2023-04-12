Coventry police: 1 dead, 1 injured in reported accidental shooting

The Coventry police say one adult was killed, and another was "gravely injured" in a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The police released few details but say they're still investigating, and there's no danger to the public related to the incident.

The police say they responded to 5 Mulberry Court at 2:49 p.m. for a report of an accidental shooting. When the police arrived, they found two adults. One was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to Kent County Memorial Hospital.

No identities were released.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Reported accidental shooting in Coventry leaves 1 dead, 1 injured