Coventry Police investigate bank robbery

Jan. 13—COVENTRY — Coventry Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at Key Bank on Main Street in Coventry.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 11 a. m. The suspect was described as a middle- aged white man, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with an average build.

Police said the suspect was wearing a dark- hooded sweatshirt, black and white flannel shirt, striped knit hat and sunglasses.

The suspect also had on a surgical mask, dark gloves, dark pants and dark shoes.

No weapon was shown or implied.

Coventry Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the bank robber.

If someone comes in contact with the bank robber, they are asked not to confront them and instead call the Coventry Police Department at 860- 7427331, the Coventry Police Tips Line at 860- 7422400, or email Detective Kelsey Carpenter at kcarpenter@ coventryct. org.

Tips can remain anonymous.

