Coventry police: Three men arrested, $3,900 in counterfeit bills seized

Coventry police say they seized 195 counterfeit $20 bills in the arrest of three men from out of state.

The Coventry seized $3,900 in counterfeit bills and arrested three out-of-state men Friday after receiving a report of suspected counterfeit bills being passed at Walmart, the police said.

The suspects, two from Brooklyn, New York, and one from Hartford, Connecticut, "allegedly committed similar acts" in East Greenwich just before arriving in Coventry and in Virginia before their trip to Rhode Island, the police said.

While the police were heading to the Walmart store at Centre of New England Boulevard at about 2:36 p.m. Friday to investigate, they were told that three suspects had left the store in a vehicle, the police said in a news release.

The police intercepted the vehicle on New London Turnpike and took the three men into custody, the police said.

The police say they recovered 195 counterfeit $20 bills from the three suspects, ages 22, 28 and 30.

The men tried using the bills to buy electronics and also tried buying reloadable debit cards, Coventry Detective Lt. Ryan DeSisto said.

Each was charged with possession of counterfeit bills and conspiracy. They were held over the weekend and appeared Monday in District Court, Warwick, where bail was set for each at $10,000 with surety.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Coventry police arrest 3, seize $3,900 in counterfeit bills