Coventry residents evacuated after gunman barricades himself in Tiogue Avenue house

COVENTRY — Residents on Tiogue Avenue were evacuated from their homes New Year's Eve after a gunman wearing body armor barricaded himself inside his house following a domestic incident, according to the police.

The man, who had not been charged as of Saturday morning, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he remained in custody while the police continue to investigate.

The police received a complaint from the man's girlfriend at about 5:45 p.m., saying she had escaped from the house after the man threatened her with a gun, according to a news release from the police.

When officers arrived, they observed the man acting erratically, armed with a gun and apparently wearing body armor.

Coventry police cruiser

The Coventry/West Warwick Regional SWAT Team, along with the Rhode Island State Police Tactical Team and the Rhode Island State Fire MarshalOffice –Technical Services Unit were called to the house.

The man was taken into custody at 3:43 a.m. "without incident," the police news release said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Coventry police standoff with armed man on Tiogue Ave ends peacefully