Coventry's half marathon returns after two years

The Coventry half marathon is returning with runners aiming to raise thousands of pounds for good causes.

Back after two years, the race starts in Gosford Street at 09:00 GMT on Sunday and finishes at the cathedral.

It is the first year it has been organised by Jane Tomlinson 's Run For All, a not-for-profit firm, in partnership with Coventry City Council.

The firm was set up as a lasting legacy of late amateur athlete and fundraiser Jane Tomlinson CBE.

She became famous for taking part in a series of endurance events despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

A number of road closures will be in place for the race from 04:00.

The organisers said roads should reopen by 15:00 and has issued a full list of the affected roads.

Official partner charities this year include Zoe's Place Baby Hospice, Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity, Myton Hospice, Clothing Coventry, Sherbourne Fields School, RSCPA Coventry and District, Mind Coventry and Warwickshire, as well as the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

