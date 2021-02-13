Cover that red nose! Circus festival adapts to virus rules

  • Dancers, from left to right, Joaquin Medina Caligari from Uruguay, Tasha Petersen from Argentina, Valentino Martinetti from Argentina, Marius Fouilland from France and Lucille Chalopin from Paris, of the Eolienne company perform "Le Lac des Cygnes" by Florence Caillon, based on Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The fourth edition of the global Circus Biennale is demonstrating how the performing arts have a way of flourishing in between the cracks, celebrating the death-defying and spine stretching arts that go behind the storied spectacle. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • A banner announces the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, that will take place behind closed doors at the Archaos Circus compagnie theater in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The fourth edition of the global Circus Biennale is demonstrating how the performing arts have a way of flourishing in between the cracks, celebrating the death-defying and spine stretching arts that go behind the storied spectacle. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Dancer Lucille Chalopin, from Paris, of the Eolienne company stretches prior to performing "Le Lac des Cygnes" by Florence Caillon, based on Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The fourth edition of the global Circus Biennale is demonstrating how the performing arts have a way of flourishing in between the cracks, celebrating the death-defying and spine stretching arts that go behind the storied spectacle. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Performer Alice Rende from Brazil warms-up prior to performing "Passages", a contortionism creation in a space delimited by a Plexiglas box during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The fourth edition of the global Circus Biennale is demonstrating how the performing arts have a way of flourishing in between the cracks, celebrating the death-defying and spine stretching arts that go behind the storied spectacle. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • The cultural concert hall space at The Docks Des Suds that's remained closed for a year with a plaque reading "emergency exit" during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. It's been a tough year for the performing arts in most countries, with virus lockdowns cancelling shows and shuttering venues. But the world's top circus festival, the Circus Biennale, has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • French choreographer and co-director of Grenoble's National Choreographic Center, Yoann Bourgeois attends interviews during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Performers present during a professionals-only event "Periple 2021", a non-stop, six-month circus performance organized by the six jugglers that compose the Protocole collective during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. It's been a tough year for the performing arts in most countries, with virus lockdowns cancelling shows and shuttering venues. But the world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Acrobats Gioia Zanaboni, from Italy, top, and Anja Eberhart from Switzerland of the Zania company practice outside in a public park as their training center room is closed prior to presenting their acrobat show "Never Retiring" during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Performer Alice Rende from Brazil stretches prior to performing "Passages", a contortionism creation in a space delimited by a Plexiglas box during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Performer Alice Rende from Brazil does her preparations before performing "Passages", a contortionism creation in a space delimited by a Plexiglas box during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The fourth edition of the global Circus Biennale is demonstrating how the performing arts have a way of flourishing in between the cracks, celebrating the death-defying and spine stretching arts that go behind the storied spectacle. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Performer Alice Rende from Brazil does her preparations before performing "Passages", a contortionism creation in a space delimited by a Plexiglas box during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The fourth edition of the global Circus Biennale is demonstrating how the performing arts have a way of flourishing in between the cracks, celebrating the death-defying and spine stretching arts that go behind the storied spectacle. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • French tightrope walker Tatiana-Mosio Bongoga, presents her documentary on her performance on a 400-meter tightrope walk that was suspended at a height of 40 meters without any protection across the Vltava river in Prague in 2019, during the BIAC, International Circus Art Biennale in Marseille, south of France, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • The back-stage space at The Docks Des Suds stands empty with a plaque reading "emergency exit" during the BIAC, International Circus Art Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The fourth edition of the global Circus Biennale is demonstrating how the performing arts have a way of flourishing in between the cracks, celebrating the death-defying and spine stretching arts that go behind the storied spectacle. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Dancer Marius Fouilland from France of the Eolienne company prepares before the presentation of "Le Lac des Cygnes" by Florence Caillon, based on Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Dancers, Tasha Petersen from Argentina, top, and Joaquin Medina Caligari from Uruguay, of the Eolienne company prepare before performing "Le Lac des Cygnes" by Florence Caillon, based on Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Dancers, from left to right, Tasha Petersen from Argentina, Lucille Chalopin from Paris, Marius Fouilland from France, and Joaquin Medina Caligari from Uruguay, of the Eolienne company perform "Le Lac des Cygnes" by Florence Caillon, based on Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Sylvie Guillermin, choreographer of "Parallèle 26", a creation with the Archaos circus company featuring students acrobats and dancers prepares the stage at Theatre de La Criee during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. It's been a tough year for the performing arts in most countries, with virus lockdowns cancelling shows and shuttering venues. But the world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Sylvie Guillermin, choreographer of "Parallèle 26", a creation with the Archaos circus company featuring students acrobats and dancers prepares the stage at Theatre de La Criee during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The fourth edition of the global Circus Biennale is demonstrating how the performing arts have a way of flourishing in between the cracks, celebrating the death-defying and spine stretching arts that go behind the storied spectacle. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Dancers perform "Parallèle 26", a creation by French choreographer Sylvie Guillermin with the Archaos circus company featuring students acrobats and dancers at Theatre de La Criee during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The fourth edition of the global Circus Biennale is demonstrating how the performing arts have a way of flourishing in between the cracks, celebrating the death-defying and spine stretching arts that go behind the storied spectacle. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Performers Pauline Barboux and Jeanne Ragu of the Libertivore company present their show "Ether" directed by Fanny Soriano during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. It's been a tough year for the performing arts in most countries, with virus lockdowns cancelling shows and shuttering venues. But the world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
  • Performers Pauline Barboux and Jeanne Ragu of the Libertivore company present their show "Ether" directed by Fanny Soriano during the BIAC, International Circus Arts Biennale, in Marseille, south of France, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
THOMAS ADAMSON and DANIEL COLE

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — It’s been a tough year for the performing arts in most countries, with virus lockdowns canceling shows and shuttering venues.

But the world's top circus festival has found a way to flourish between the cracks in the rules — even without the huge crowds that would normally have attended.

Ending Saturday in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, the fourth edition of the Circus Biennale (BIAC), held every two years in the south of France, celebrates the injury-defying and spine-stretching arts that fuel the storied spectacle.

More than 110,000 people attended the last BIAC, in 2019. This year it had up to 2,000 visitors, all professionals who work in the circus or are looking to buy shows.

Even that is a testament to the grit and determination of the organizers, who skillfully adapted their festival to the French authorities’ rules and regulations.

“We started with a plan A, then plan B, then plan C, then plan D, and finally we decided to do plan E which was a Biennale for professionals. That was possible, we were allowed to do it,” said BIAC organizer Raquel Rache de Andrade.

The dozens of performances featured upside-down tutus, acrobatic bicycles, multicolored parachutes and enough contortionism to shock a chiropractor.

Virus safety signs put up at the port-side venue showed a clown with red nose, bow tie and mask, and the accompanying text: “Having a big nose does not exempt you from wearing one.”

In France, theaters, concert halls and other venues have been shuttered since Oct. 30 due to COVID-19. Before that, they were shut from mid-March to late June.

No one knows when the performing arts will be allowed to begin again.

But it's important to show that culture is essential, according to Yoann Bourgeois, a dancer and choreographer who trained in the circus arts and is the flagship artist of this year’s BIAC.

“The management of this crisis has had an extremely violent impact on poets, artists, people who dedicate their lives to culture in general," Bourgeois said. "It has categorized what is considered essential or non-essential. We are convinced that poetry is essential to live.”

Adamson reported from Leeds, England

Follow AP coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

