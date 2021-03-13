Magazine cover showing Queen Elizabeth II kneeling on Meghan's neck sparks outrage

Minyvonne Burke
·2 min read

French magazine Charlie Hebdo caused social media outrage Saturday over its front-page drawing of Queen Elizabeth II kneeling on the neck of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

A caption on the drawing translates to "Why Meghan left Buckingham." A quote bubble near Meghan's head reads, "because I couldn't breathe anymore."

In the photo, shared on the magazine's Twitter account, a menacing-looking Queen Elizabeth II pins Meghan down with her knee. The image is a cartoon recreation of George Floyd's death when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during a May 25 arrest.

Derek Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and will soon face trial for murder and manslaughter charges. Three other former officers involved in the arrest are expected to go to trial in August.

Social media users slammed Charlie Hebdo over the drawing, with some calling it racist.

"Words cannot describe just how disgusting I found that Charlie Hebdo cover. Punching down and constantly drawing racist caricatures it's not satire. It's called being a d—," one Twitter user wrote.

"Charlie Hebdo is a disgusting newspaper that promotes Racism, Xenophobia, Islamophobia and sexism. For years it has made fun of many serious social issues that exists in the world, whilst making millions of dollars," another posted.

One user said the cover was "absolutely disgusting."

A few people, however, seemed to defend the publication. One person wrote that the magazine describes itself as a satire publication and is known for its offensive covers.

"Anyone with a brain knows that ALL @Charlie_Hebdo_ covers are *intentionally* provocative. That’s their raison d'être. It’s called satire," the tweet read.

Charlie Hebdo has not publicly responded to the criticism and did not immediately return a request for comment on Saturday.

The drawing comes nearly a week after Prince Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive interview detailing their reasons for exiting royal life.

Among the issues, Meghan said that royal insiders had expressed "concerns" about how dark the couple's children might be. Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their first child together, Archie, in May 2019, and are expecting their second baby this summer.

The couple declined to name the individual who made the alleged comments, but Winfrey later said that Harry had made clear it was neither Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother, nor her husband, Prince Philip.

Prince William denied the allegations against the royal family, saying, "We're very much not a racist family."

Recommended Stories

  • Why you don't want to post a selfie with your COVID vaccine card

    Taking a selfie of you holding your vaccination card is a real no-no, according to consumer watchdogs. Here's what the scammers can learn about you.

  • Tori Roloff Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage: 'I've Never Felt So Sad'

    "I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you're not alone," Tori Roloff said

  • She was just walking home. Now women are sharing their 'grief and distress' to force change.

    “We rarely hear about what drives perpetrators to harm women and what needs to be put in place to stop this behavior,” said one campaigner.

  • Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he wishes former President Donald Trump would use his popularity among Republicans to persuade more of his followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In a round of interviews on the morning news shows, the government's top infectious disease expert lamented polling showing that Trump supporters are more likely to refuse to get vaccinated, saying politics needs to be separated from “commonsense, no-brainer” public health measures. Fauci said it would be a “game changer” for the country’s vaccine efforts if the former president used his “incredible influence” among Republicans.

  • Matthew Semelsberger takes out opponent with 1 punch for 7th-fastest KO in UFC history

    A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.

  • Eddie Murphy on being a dad to 10 children: 'Nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid'

    “I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies," the comedian says in a new interview.

  • Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska

    The National Weather Service in Wyoming called it a “historic and crippling” winter storm that would cause extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions through at least early Monday. Major roads southeast of a line that crosses diagonally from the southwest corner of Wyoming to its northeast corner were closed Sunday, including roads in and out of Cheyenne and Casper.

  • 'I'd Much Rather Be in Florida': Focusing on the Bright Side in the Sunshine State

    MIAMI — Other than New York, no big city in the United States has been struggling with more coronavirus cases in recent weeks than Miami. But you would hardly know that if you lived here. Spring breakers flock to the beaches. Cars cram the highways. Weekend restaurant reservations have almost become necessary again. Banners on Miami Beach read “Vacation responsibly,” the subtext being, Of course you’re going to vacation. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Much of life seems normal, and not just because of the return of Florida’s winter tourism season, which was cut short last year a few weeks into the pandemic. Florida reopened months before much of the rest of the nation, which only in recent days has begun to emerge from the better part of a year under lockdown. Live music returned this weekend to the bars of New Orleans. Crowds were pouring into restaurants in Atlanta and Kansas City, Missouri. Movie theaters in California were poised to open their doors soon. Texas reopened this past week from one side of the state to the other, with spring breakers reveling on South Padre Island. Playgrounds are packed in Chicago, and the Texas Rangers are preparing to fill their stadium to capacity next month for the debut of, by god, baseball season. None of this feels particularly new in Florida, which slowed during the worst of the pandemic but only briefly closed. To the contrary, much of the state has a boomtown feel, a sense of making up for months of lost time. Realtors cold-knock on doors looking to recruit sellers to the sizzling housing market, in part because New Yorkers and Californians keep moving in. The unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas. That debate about opening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall. For better or worse, Florida’s experiment in returning to life-as-it-used-to-be offers a glimpse of what many states are likely to face in the weeks ahead as they move into the next phase of the pandemic — the part where it starts to be over. “If you look at South Florida right now, this place is booming,” Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, recently gloated. “Los Angeles isn’t booming. New York City isn’t booming.” To call what is happening in Florida an actual boom is a stretch. Though the state was fully reopened by late September, its tourism-dependent economy remains hobbled. A $2.7 billion budget deficit will need an injection of federal stimulus money. Orange County, where Orlando is, saw the lowest tourist development tax collections for any January since 2002. Yet in a country just coming out of the morose grip of coronavirus lockdowns, Florida feels unmistakably hot. (And not just because of global warming.) “You can live like a human being,” DeSantis said. “You aren’t locked down. People aren’t miserable.” President Joe Biden’s new hope of getting Americans together to celebrate with their families on the Fourth of July? “We’ve been doing that for over a year in Florida,” the governor boasted. To bask in that feeling — even if it is only that — is to ignore the heavy toll the coronavirus exacted in Florida, one that is not yet over. More than 32,000 Floridians have died, an unthinkable cost that the state’s leaders rarely acknowledge. Miami-Dade County has averaged more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day over the past two weeks, one of the nation’s most serious outbreaks. And Florida is thought to have the highest concentration of B.1.1.7, the more contagious virus variant first identified in the United Kingdom. Yet Florida’s death rate is no worse than the national average, and better than that of some states that imposed more restrictions, despite its large numbers of retirees, young partyers and tourists. Caseloads and hospitalizations across most of the state are down. The tens of thousands of people who died were in some ways the result of an unspoken grand bargain — the price paid for keeping as many people as possible employed, educated and, some Floridians would argue, sane. “There’s no better place to have spent the pandemic than Miami,” said Patricia García, a freelance writer who moved from New York in 2017. Her 5-year-old daughter has been in school since August. She put her 1-year-old son in day care in July. García, a 34-year-old Democrat, said she found herself unexpectedly defending DeSantis’ policies to her friends up north. “People here, they’ve been able to work. The kids have been able to go to school,” she said. “We have this reputation in Florida of being all Florida Man and crazyland. But I’d much rather be in Florida than California, New York or Chicago.” Florida’s approach infuriated many people. When the state did not close beaches, there was national outrage, though the decision seems obvious in retrospect, given how much safer people are outside. Out-of-state relatives of retirees worried about the risks to their loved ones. But DeSantis made it a priority to protect the state’s many older residents, banning visitors in nursing homes until October and swiftly moving people 65 and older (and beginning Monday, 60 and older) to the front of the line for vaccines. Florida also did not allow hospitals to discharge coronavirus patients back into nursing homes, unlike New York, a policy that likely avoided more fatalities. However, long-term care facilities still account for a third of Florida’s virus deaths, and while deaths are at their lowest levels since November, other signposts are more worrying. The number of COVID-19 patients in the critical care unit at Jackson Health, the state’s largest public hospital system, increased during one week this month by 10% before starting to decline, said Dr. Peter G. Paige, chief clinical officer. “Obviously, we have to keep our guard up,” he said. Florida never imposed a statewide mask mandate, and the governor in September banned local governments from enforcing their own local orders. This week, DeSantis wiped out any outstanding fines related to virus restrictions, stating that most of the restrictions “have not been effective.” Florida ranks in the lower third of states when it comes to vaccinations. The rollout has been confusing and uneven: After weeks of trying unsuccessfully to get a shot, Joan Brewer, 82, who lives in Palm Beach County, thought she had snagged an appointment at a nearby Publix grocery store — only to find after registering that the slot was in Gulf Breeze, in the Florida Panhandle. “That’s a 9-1/2 hour drive, without stops!” she said. (She eventually got a dose at a Federal Emergency Management Agency mass vaccination site in Miami.) Try to buy a home and the experience is frustrating for a different reason: an open house will have 30 cars parked outside. Though Florida’s population growth has slowed during the pandemic, documentary stamps, an excise tax on real estate sales, were 15% higher in January than they were a year ago. Filing fees for new corporations were 14% higher. Alex Pis-Dudot, a real estate agent who has recently knocked on doors in the upscale Miami suburb of Coral Gables to inquire if homeowners might want to sell, said he recently contacted another agent about a house that had been listed for less than a week. She told him that 20 couples had made appointments to see it — and that the seller had already gotten an offer from an investor for $20,000 above the asking price. “It’s a circus right now,” Pis-Dudot said. Macchialina, a well-loved Italian restaurant on Miami Beach, closed for a few days this month after a staff member tested positive for the virus. But the restaurant has been able to operate through most of the pandemic thanks to Florida’s early reopening (and an outdoor courtyard). During the worst of the pandemic, Macchialina laid off 25 employees. Business is still down, but “we can’t complain,” said Michael Pirolo, executive chef and owner. His brother had to permanently shutter his Brooklyn restaurant last April thanks to the long lockdown in New York. “We kind of get this bad rap around the world for not following the rules, because we’re open,” Jacqueline Pirolo, his sister and managing partner, said of Florida. “But for the most part, our clientele that comes to dine with us follows all the rules. We’ve been able to open and to do this safely, and that’s kind of the middle ground.” Rolando Aedo, chief operating officer for the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, said about half of restaurant workers and 90% of hotel workers were laid off last year, a loss of about 150,000 jobs practically overnight. Now the volume of reservations on the OpenTable app is at about 97% of what it was just before the pandemic hit Florida, he said. Hotel occupancy is down nearly 20%, which is better than what industry watchers expected. Hotels are busily booking rooms on Miami Beach, despite the city’s efforts to dissuade spring breakers from coming. “Unfortunately, we’re getting too many people looking to get loose,” Mayor Dan Gelber said. “Letting loose is precisely what we don’t want.” At sunset recently, couples and small groups strolled down Ocean Drive, flitting in and out of sidewalk restaurants. Nightclubs like Mango’s Tropical Cafe, a South Beach staple, remain closed. Garage parking costs a whopping $20, part of a spring break price hike. A cluster of friends from Indiana walked off the beach last week in towels and swimsuits. “It was cold at home, and we were trying to have a good time,” said Alli Hahn, 22, a college senior. They found round-trip plane tickets for $96 and a cheap Airbnb rental. So far, it has been a subdued getaway. Police officers are enforcing a ban on beach drinking. Curfew is at midnight. But it’s Florida, and it’s spring. “After a full year, I just needed to get away,” said Christine Gordon, 22. A sign nearby reminded them to “wear a mask at all times.” None of them did. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Drew Brees retires after 20 seasons, as the all-time leading passer in NFL history

    The Saints will forever be grateful for Drew Brees.

  • College basketball's only undefeated women's team isn't going to NCAA tournament

    California Baptist is 24-0 and headed to the NIT because of an odd NCAA rule.

  • 'I Thought I Was A Lazy, Depressed College Student. Then I Was Diagnosed With Narcolepsy'

    “I knew I was smart and passionate about what I was studying, but for some reason, I couldn’t keep up.”

  • Zack Snyder Says Country Is ‘Too Divided’ for an Adaptation of ‘The Fountainhead’ Now

    Snyder believes the current political climate still isn't right for his adaptation of the Ayn Rand novel.

  • The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide: Abuse, Lies and Unspeakable Tragedy

    A white lesbian couple adopted six Black children...and one of the women drove off a cliff in March 2018. Today, investigators are still looking for answers.

  • Tiffany Trump Models a Floral Dress for Spring During a Visit to Miami

    The former first daughter is reportedly house-hunting in Florida.

  • Jessica Simpson Brings Back Her Daisy Dukes With a Boho Sweater & Platform Thong Sandals

    Her heels came coated in a wild animal print, too.

  • Police officer shot in face and head by shoplifting suspect at department store

    A police officer has been shot in his face and the top of his head after responding to a shoplifting call at a department store. The incident occurred on Friday, March 12 at approximately 3:27 p.m. at a JC Penney’s department store in Omaha, Nebraska, when Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck was dispatched to a report of a shoplifter who had been detained by security after they allegedly observed him taking a package of t-shirts and placing them in his backpack before attempting to exit the establishment without paying for them, according to the Omaha Police Department. Authorities say that the suspect, later confirmed to be 21-year-old Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr., initially gave store security a fake name and was not forthcoming or cooperative after being stopped.

  • About 6,000 students at Duke ordered to remain in their residence halls for a week following a COVID-19 outbreak linked to frat parties

    Students at Duke were shifted to virtual class and told to remain in their rooms for the next seven days after more than 180 students tested positive.

  • Cardi B Congratulates ‘Underrated’ Grammy Nominated Artists Amid Calls for Boycott

    The Grammy-winning rapper gave a shout-out to "underrated" Black artists: "No one blinked a eye to congratulate them cause everybody throwing tantrums."

  • Rob Gronkowski's first NFT card collection brings in over $1.2 million

    Gronk raked in the cash with his first-ever NFT trading card collection.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.