Our coverage of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

Just before dusk on Sunday, Nov. 21, a man driving a red Ford Escape plowed into downtown Waukesha's annual Christmas parade, leaving six dead and more than 60 injured.

Here's what we know about the incident, the victims, the suspect, community reaction and legal questions surrounding the case.

What happened at the Waukesha Christmas Parade

Darrell E. Brooks Jr. is accused of driving the SUV into the parade route about 4:40 p.m., according to Waukesha police. Brooks was driving at a much higher rate of speed than the parade vehicles and he kept driving after hitting scores of participants, according to witness video footage.

Questions about bail, risk assessment and public safety

Brooks was free on $1,000 bail from an earlier case in Milwaukee County when authorities say he intentionally drove into the parade. A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel analysis found that bail to be considerably lower than the average of similar open cases. He also had been assessed as a high risk for release.

What we know about the Waukesha Christmas parade victims

Six people died as a result of the attack and more than 60 people were injured. Those who died range in age from 8 to 81. The youngest person hurt at the parade that we know of is 3 years old.

What we know about Waukesha Christmas parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr.

Darrell Brooks appears in Waukesha County Court on Nov. 23, 2021.

Brooks has been charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Brooks was out on bail at the time of the parade attack with an open court case related to domestic violence.

How the community has responded

Many businesses and community members have started fundraisers to help those affected by the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. The biggest one is called the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

