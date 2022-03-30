Coverage of Black activism in local media is a necessary norm

Hello Soul Readers!

I wanted to dig in a little to talk about the background on a profile piece I wrote on a well-known Black activist in Knoxville, Nzinga Bayano Amani, formerly known as David Hayes.

As most of you may know, Amani was arrested during a public meeting in January during the city's search for its next police chief and I was there to witness it all. As chaotic as it was, it warranted coverage and an even deeper dive into who Z really is.

As a journalist, I believe it's always important to humanize our sources, especially with so much trauma in media around coverage of Black people.

Nzinga Bayano Amani at Walter Hardy Park in March.

Z, who chooses to use they/their pronounces, has been an activist in Knoxville for many years now and has made their presence known as a fierce and passionate activist, and like them or not they have have a place in our city.

It is my belief that even the most misunderstood and complex people in our society should be covered in journalism through reporting in order to have a thorough and balanced perspective of Black lives.

Fortunately, I have had the pleasure of knowing Z for several years now and with their known distrust of mainstream media, they entrusted me with their story and the deepest parts of them. For that, I am grateful. They also challenged our editor and newsroom during the process on the importance of representation in our newsroom at all levels, continued reporting and deep coverage of Black communities, and uplifting marginalized voices, including our Black and LGBT community members.

It was a necessary challenge and one that Knox News is committed to.

David Hayes at the City County Building on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

To write a 5,300 word story with the use of gender neutral pronouns was a first in my career. It was also a great lesson and made me a better person and journalist.

The feedback on Z's profile has been amazing, and perhaps the greatest comment came from a reader who you might least expect.

"Great article about Z! I'm a reforming older white Christian Republican raised in a similar tradition to Z's parents. I am becoming less dualistic and more open to the needs for activism. So I really appreciated all the angles you took in writing this story. Keep up the great work!"

This is an example of the power of journalism when it can challenge readers to think deeper and gain new perspectives.

My profile on Z took many long hours of sit-down interviews with them over the span of more than two months, numerous interviews with their family and those closest to them, as well as our State Rep. Sam McKenzie, who offered a perspective I think more people need to hear.

"Knoxville needs the Zs of the world. We need to hear that voice," McKenzie told me during our interview.

"They are not a threat and if you really listen to what they are saying, you’ll see that we stand together on more issues than many people realize. Being passionate or blocking a street isn’t necessarily bad trouble, and I’m going to use the John Lewis analogy. Z may be a rabble-rouser, but I'm nowhere near convinced that they are somehow a troublemaker.

"The issues Z is passionate about and upset about are the right ones. We lost a student last year inside one of our institutions of learning (Anthony Thompson Jr.) and regardless of anything else, it is unfortunate. To imply that somehow we can't respond in an emotional way to what's happening in our community dehumanizes us."

Z's case has been rescheduled to May 4 after their refusal to take a plea deal. A jury trial will be requested. We will keep you updated with continued coverage on Z's case.

Community activist David Hayes poses for a photo in his home, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Second teen killed this month is the brother of gun violence victim from last year

In sad news, Knox News reported today that the teenager identified as the victim of a shooting in the Pond Gap neighborhood on Tuesday is the brother of Jamarion Lil' Dada Gillette, an aspiring young rapper who was murdered last year during a surge of gun violence that claimed the lives of 6 high school students.

Stay tuned for further coverage on our city's ongoing problem with gun violence.

For other relevant reporting from our newsroom, check out my colleague Tyler Whetstone's continued coverage on KPD and the case of a Knoxville police officer who hit and killed a driver last fall who will not face charges.

Our very own columnist Robert Booker writes about what it takes to host his radio show on Black-owned WJBE.

