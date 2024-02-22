Coverage restored to AT&T customers after outage Thursday, company says

Coverage has been restored to AT&T customers after tens of thousands of people were affected by a nationwide telecommunication outage Thursday morning.

"We have restored wireless service to all our affected customers," reads an update posted by AT&T Thursday afternoon. "We sincerely apologize to them. Keeping our customers connected remains our top priority, and we are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future."

At the disruption's peak, between 8 and 9 a.m. ET, more than 70,000 AT&T customers were reporting outages, according to Downdetector, a tracking site. By 1:05 p.m., the outages had dwindled to fewer than 10,000.

From earlier Thursday: Tens of thousands report AT&T service outage; company 'working urgently' to restore service

The company did not share information on what caused the outage.

ABC News reported that federal officials found "no indications of malicious activity," quoting from a confidential memo the network had obtained. The memo reportedly reflected an assessment by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a federal agency that monitors cyber threats.

Officials at the federal agency did not confirm or refute the television network's account.

More: Did a solar flare cause the AT&T outage? Here's what we know

“CISA is aware of the reports and we are working closely with AT&T to understand the cause of the outage and its impacts, and stand ready to offer any assistance needed,” said Eric Goldstein, CISA executive assistant director for cybersecurity, in a statement.

USA TODAY has reached out to AT&T for more information.

More: Looking for AT&T, Verizon service outage updates? Nationwide SOS, phone service issues

Reporters at USA Today contributed to this article. Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: AT&T outage: Services restored to impacted customers, company says