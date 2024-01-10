Covered in dust: UF observatory at risk from proposed sand mine in Levy County

A University of Florida-owned observatory may be at risk of shutting down if Levy County commissioners approve a special land-use amendment that would pave the way for the creation of a sand mine.

Levy County farmer Ryan Thomas and his father won a judgment in 2018 and were awarded over $1.3 million by the owners of a natural gas pipeline built through their property, The Sun previously reported. Now, Thomas is looking for a special exception for his land — which is currently zoned for residential and agricultural uses only — to open a sand mine.

The Florida Phoenix reported that many of his neighbors oppose this idea — a vote on the matter was postponed to Feb. 6 after an uproar at a December Levy County Commission meeting. However, last month isn’t when residents began voicing their disapproval. Discussion of the sand mine at Levy County Commission meetings goes as far back as July 2023.

An agenda document from Dec. 5 says that if approved, the mine will span around 1,100 acres and will not engage in blasting or fracking.

The impacts on neighbors, including dust and noise, however, aren’t the only concerns that come with building the mine.

The Observatory

A look at the observatory: Night sky at the observatory

Higher education: University of Florida appoints interim provost to permanent position

In 1967, through donated land and funding from the National Science Foundation, Rosemary Hill Observatory (RHO) was opened in Levy County. Located 30 miles from the University of Florida campus, the observatory sits on an 80-acre hilly region near the town of Bronson.

It’s not just any old observatory, though. The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences says satellite photos show RHO near the center of the largest dark area in north Florida, meaning it’s one of the best places in the state to view the night sky.

The facility is still an active research facility and serves as the Department of Astronomy’s main observatory for training graduate and undergraduate students. It’s also used for teaching and public outreach events.

“It’s a great site in Florida and it’s a great place — students don't have very many opportunities to go and actually work with sophisticated equipment and get trained to become the next generation of scientists,” said Elizabeth Lada, chair and professor in UF's astronomy department. “I think that's actually, you know, very important. And not only that, the public can go out and really, you know, get an appreciation for science, an appreciation for the universe.”

Impacts on RHO

Lada wrote a letter to Levy County commissioners in November citing three areas of concern: impacts of light pollution, impacts of vibrations and impacts of dust particles on sensitive equipment and observations. The letter also mentioned that the mine would be only around 550 feet away from UF’s property.

“Inevitably, these kinds of things would be very, very difficult and extremely expensive to mitigate,” she said in an interview with The Sun. “I would say that it would basically, most likely, render the observatory unusable and it would need to be shut down.”

Another concern is employees, students and visitors breathing dust particles in, which Lada said could be a health issue.

The facility has been closed to the public for renovations since the pandemic and has undergone multiple upgrades in recent years. Currently, RHO is reopening with a virtual public night: a monthly, online event with the telescopes. Lada said they are gearing up to host a public night once a semester in addition to special groups such as children and alumni visiting the observatory.

“We've been kind of laying low. Since the pandemic and while we were doing our upgrades, that has slowed down,” she said. “We’ve just put in a significant amount of money to do that and upgrade it and get it going. So, we were gearing up — when we heard this news — to start that again, to start doing more out there.”

No other UF facility has what the one-of-a-kind RHO has, Lada said, as the UF campus observatory is surrounded by light pollution and doesn’t have the more advanced equipment that the Bronson facility has.

Lada has not received a response from county commissioners about her letter. She, along with several others such as students and the former and current observatory directors, attended the Levy County Commission meeting on Dec. 5 to express their concerns.

She recalls around 30 people speaking at the meeting and all but one person opposing the mine.

“We have a long history there and we're hoping, at UF, to continue — we have a very nice history of, you know, not only doing astronomical observations and training students, but also engaging the public,” Lada said. “We really, really hope that that can continue, so we're — we're hoping that this — that in the end of the day, the mine does not get the exception, but I don’t know. I’m not sure what’s going to happen.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: UF's Rosemary Hill Observatory at risk from proposed sand mine