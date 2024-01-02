Covered outdoor ice rink may be in Willmar's future

Jan. 2—WILLMAR

— One of the local option sales tax projects that was set aside by the Invest in Willmar board due to its expense may be able to move forward if the

Willmar City Council

agrees with the Willmar Parks and Recreation Board on how to spend the contingency funds that remain now that all the other projects have been closed out.

The Willmar Parks and Recreation Board on Dec. 20 approved a motion to recommend to the Willmar City Council the construction of a covered outdoor ice rink, using the contingiency funds that remain after the closeout of four of the Invest in Willmar projects. There is approximately $1.6 million in contingency funds remaining, and the motion was to use up to that amount for the rink.

Willmar residents in 2018 approved a local option sales tax of 0.5% over 13 years to raise $30 million for six projects. The Minnesota Legislature made it official by approving it in 2019.

Two Invest in Willmar projects are ongoing — $7 million in stormwater improvements and $2 million for the renovation or new construction of the Willmar Community Center.

Portions of the stormwater improvements take place each year as the city completes street improvements. The Council has not yet decided on building or renovating the community center as it focuses on building a new city hall.

The council on Dec. 18 approved in split 7-1 votes the closeout of two of the Invest in Willmar projects — Swansson Fields and the recreational fields at the

Willmar Civic Center,

leaving a balance of nearly $1.6 million in contingency funds that can be used for other things. Councilor Audrey Nelsen cast the "no" vote.

Those funds could be used for a number of things, but the Parks and Recreation Board agreed that they should be used to complete one of the larger, costlier projects that was earlier removed from the list of sales tax-funded projects. Members also agreed that any leftover funds from that can then be used for completing some of the smaller things that were considered for the other projects.

The other large project that was not completed was an inflatable dome over the recreation fields, which would also require the construction of a lobby and restroom structure for the dome entrance. However, that project would cost more than what is left for contingency funds.

Willmar Parks and Recreation Director Rob Baumgarn explained that the cost to construct a covered outdoor ice rink is estimated by Marcus Construction to be approximately $1.4 million to $1.6 million, but he thinks it could be constructed for less. The cost for hockey boards and glass is an additional $230,000.

"The feedback that we get is the hockey players kind of got left out ... in all the local option sales tax projects, and they were a big part of the recruiting and the going door to door and they helped a lot with that," said Parks and Recreation Board member Julie Asmus, who represents Willmar City Council on the board. "It needs feedback, serious consideration, what are people's thoughts?"

Board member Al Setrum noted the lack of available ice time for practices for the Willmar Hockey Association teams and that an additional sheet of ice would have allowed 22 more practices in November and December.

He stated that the two sheets of ice in the Civic Center are fully rented for high school games and practices, curling events, figure skating practices and events, and youth hockey practices and games.

Board member Jim Anderson pointed out that it was members of the Willmar Hockey Association who really helped pass the Invest in Willmar local option sales tax and, at the time, it appeared as if a covered outdoor ice rink would be included in the list of projects.

"It seems like sometimes when you have these big, hopeful projects, that not everything gets done as it was planned and there has to be some kind of concessions, local concessions made for these projects," Anderson said. "Now they see there is an opportunity to come back and cover those concessions and make it 90% or 100% and more."

He also explained that a covered outdoor ice rink could be used in the summer for a roller hockey league, which would further enhance the use of the structure and the skills of the youth hockey players.

Setrum noted that there would be a cost to operate and maintain the ice for a covered outdoor ice rink, but those costs could be covered in the fees paid by Willmar Hockey Association players.

Asmus noted that there may be some pushback to use the funds for the smaller things that were not completed with some of the projects, such as shade structures at the softball/baseball field complex, but she supports the funds being used for the covered outdoor ice rink.

She suggested that if the structure could be constructed for around $1 million plus the cost of the boards at $230,000, that would leave approximately $300,000 to $400,000 to complete some of the smaller things.

Asmus also suggested that, if the covered outdoor ice rink is constructed, that the inside of the rink be used for hockey, but also have ice outside of the hockey boards for people to leisurely free skate.

Invest in Willmar designated $3 million for a

Robbins Island Regional Park

project. The project's total cost after it was closed out was approximately $2.66 million, leaving $341,795 in contingency funds.

Only 10% of the total funds for the project can be transferred to another project, so $41,795 has to remain with Robbins Island.

Items that were completed at Robbins Island include parking lots, trails, water main improvements and improvements to four shelters. There was nothing in the scope of the project that was not completed.

Additional projects to consider would be pavement by the Guri Endresen shelter, paving the driveway to Hilltop shelter and additional trail paving.

The recreation fields at the Willmar Civic Center were allotted $6 million and the total cost of the project after closing was just over $5.7 million, leaving $284,803 in contingency funds.

Items completed in the project include two artificial turf fields, four baseball/softball fields, a concession stand, batting cages, lighting on the turf fields and fencing.

Items not completed were the inflatable dome, lobby and restrooms and a parking lot.

Projects to consider adding include shade structures for the dugouts and protective netting.

There was $2 million designated to the Swansson Fields improvements and the total project cost after closing was approximately $1.96 million, leaving $34,428 in contingency funds.

Items that were completed in the project include stadium seating, a press box, dugouts, concession stand, batting cages, sound system, turf infield, drainage, fencing, irrigation and completing and reseeding the outfield at Elsie Klemmetson Field; and a grass infield, improved drainage, dugouts and a scoreboard for Blue field.

Items not completed were field drainage improvements on Red, Yellow and Green fields, a plaza/shelter area and restrooms.

The Events and Recreation Center at the Civic Center was designated $10 million and the total cost of the project after closing was a little more than $9 million, leaving a little less than $1 million in contingency funds.

Items completed for the project include eight pickleball courts, two basketball courts, two volleyball courts, two tennis courts, bleachers, scoreboards, sound system, kitchen area, indoor playground, community meeting room, two multipurpose rooms, two dressing rooms, restrooms, a bathroom/shower area, a courtyard area and expanded lobby area.

Items that were not completed include the covered outdoor ice rink, a locker room addition and seating for concerts and shows.