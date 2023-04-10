‘I covered, put pressure on his wound;’ witness tries to help man after Buckhead shooting

Three people are in the hospital from a shooting outside the LA Fitness, near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.

It happened at the intersection on Peachtree Road and Oak Valley Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I just saw him lying on the ground. I know there are about five boys, three of them ran that way, the shooter ran that way,” said Taylor.

Taylor is recalling the exact moments after Atlanta Police said three people were shot Easter Sunday afternoon outside the LA Fitness near Phipps Plaza.

She said the sound of the bullets forced everyone around to run.

“They took off. They dispersed, ran into different directions,” she said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Taylor is currently in medical school. She rushed to one of the victims shot. She called for help and immediately jumped into action.

“While trying to keep him conscious, I asked him his age, just things that he would know about himself. I covered the wound. I put pressure on his wound. I tried to stop the bleeding as best as I could. There were no exit wounds, so the bullet is still inside of him. All I could do was put my First Aid training into play.”

Taylor said she cannot believe this happened.

“This is a child who has not even graduated high school yet. He was only 16. He was only 16. This is crazy to me. This is crazy to me.”

Police are still investigating the shooting. Police are looking through security cameras in the area. If you know anything, call CRIMESTOPPERS.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: