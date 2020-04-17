Is Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital?

Today we'll evaluate Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Covestro:

0.075 = €706m ÷ (€12b - €2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Covestro has an ROCE of 7.5%.

View our latest analysis for Covestro

Does Covestro Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that Covestro's ROCE is fairly close to the Chemicals industry average of 7.8%. Separate from how Covestro stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Covestro's current ROCE of 7.5% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 16% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Covestro's past growth compares to other companies.

XTRA:1COV Past Revenue and Net Income April 17th 2020 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Covestro's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Covestro has total assets of €12b and current liabilities of €2.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 19% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Covestro's ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with Covestro's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).