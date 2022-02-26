Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Covetrus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. On 31 December 2021, the US$2.5b market-cap company posted a loss of US$54m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Covetrus' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Covetrus

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Covetrus, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$53m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 42% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Covetrus given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Covetrus currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Covetrus' case is 68%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Covetrus which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Covetrus, take a look at Covetrus' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Covetrus worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Covetrus is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Covetrus’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.