Covetrus sees surge in online demand for pet products as coronavirus spreads

March 23 (Reuters) - Covetrus Inc, whose software is used by veterinarians to take their practice online, said on Monday that demand for its web-based pharmacy services had surged as the coronavirus epidemic forces people to shop from the comfort of their homes.

The company also said home deliveries of pet medicines and products had surged 45% as more vets use its online tools to prescribe products, including drugs and pet food.

The company also said it was seeing a spike in inquiries and enrollments from veterinarians looking to set up their own online stores. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)