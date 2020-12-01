COVIA HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Covia Holdings Corporation on Behalf of Covia Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Covia Holdings Corporation (Other OTC: CVIAQ) on behalf of Covia stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Covia has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 9, 2019, the Company revealed in a 10-Q Quarterly Report that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) subpoenaed the Company on March 18, 2019. The SEC was “seeking information relating to certain value-added proppants marketed and sold by Fairmount Santrol or Covia within the Energy segment.”

On this news, the Company’s shares dropped $0.29, or over 7%, from closing at $3.76 on May 9, 2019 to closing at $3.47 on May 10, 2019.

On November 6, 2019, the Company revealed in a 10-Q Quarterly Report that the SEC “requested additional information and subpoenaed certain current and former employees to testify.”

On this news, the Company’s shares dropped $0.07, or over 4%, from opening at $1.63 to closing at $1.56 that same day.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Covia shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

